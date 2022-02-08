Mirau not seeking 3rd term municipal re-election

City Councillor Blair Mirau announced he will not seek third term reelection as he has had many life-changing events like marrying his wife Chelsea, and welcoming his son Rowan, since first being elected in 2014 at the age of 24. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Blair Mirau, Prince Rupert city councillor, will not run for a third municipal election but will continue his current term until the Oct. 15 voting, he announced, on Feb. 8.

Mirau stated that since Mayor Lee Brain announced his departure last month, he too has been asked “countless” times about his political future and candidacy in the upcoming municipal elections.

“It’s fair to the community and prospective candidates to declare my intentions now,” Mirau said.

Mirau was first voted into the city seat in 2014, when he was just 24, making him the youngest city councillor Prince Rupert has seen. In 2018 he was re-elected with more than 76 per cent of the vote.

Speaking about his early years in politics, he said a lot has changed since then.

“I got married. I welcomed a son. I earned a promotion and bought my first home. It’s also hard to believe that when this current term is over in October, one-quarter of my entire life will have been in elected public office,” Mirau said.

Mirau stated he is incredibly proud of the accomplishments and strong foundation the current municipal team has built for the next mayor and council to inherit.

The decision to make space and support a diverse slate of new perspectives who want to help realize Vision 2030 with their work on Prince Rupert City Council is exciting to him, he said.

“Serving on Prince Rupert Council has been the most humbling and rewarding experience of my career. Words are not enough to express my gratitude and appreciation for all the support I’ve received over the years. All I can say is: thank you, thank you, thank you.

K-J Millar | Journalist