A 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Vancouver Island just after 9 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2018. (U.S. Geological Survey)

Minor earthquake recorded off coast of B.C.

The 4.9 magnitude quake struck 9:22 p.m. on Halloween night

A number of earthquakes have shaken the coastal region of British Columbia in recent weeks and another was recorded Halloween night.

This latest earthquake was measured at a magnitude of 4.9 and struck at 9:22 p.m., 208 km south west of Port Hardy, off the coast of Vancouver Island. The earthquake was at a depth of 10 km.

Earthquakes Canada says there have been no reports of damage, the earthquake wasn’t felt on dry land and no tsunami is expected.

RELATED: Three strong earthquakes reported off Vancouver Island

Last month three relatively strong earthquakes, followed by two smaller ones were recorded off Vancouver Island. Those earthquakes ranged from 6.8 to 4.0 on the richter scale, but did not cause damage or a tsunami.

British Columbia is located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an active seismic zone where thousands of mostly small earthquakes are recorded annually by sensors in the province.

READ MORE: Earthquake early-warning sensors installed off B.C. coast

An earthquake early-warning system recently tested off the B.C. coast could give residents anywhere from 20 seconds to two minutes to prepare before a quake.

The first-of-its kind warning sensors developed by Ocean Networks Canada is installed along the Cascadia subduction zone and when fully operating next March will be able to estimate location and magnitude of a megathrust earthquake.

