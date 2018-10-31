Minister Sims speaks on need for improved connectivity in northern B.C.

Jinny Sims stopped in Prince Rupert as part of a tour promoting a new cell tower in Witset

Sims delivers a speech to the packed house at Chances hall Saturday night. (Nick Laws/ The Northern View)

Minister of Citizens’ Services, Jinny Sims, made a rare appearance in Prince Rupert this past weekend as a part of her northern B.C tour.

The tour is following the news that the provincial government and Rogers Telecommunications have teamed up to bring cell service to the northern interior.

On Saturday, Oct. 27, Sims spoke on the urgent need for service along Highway 16.

“We all know how important cell service is along our highways and we have all heard stories of the tragedies that surround the Highway of Tears,” she said.

While the new cell tower at Witset First Nation, between Smithers and New Hazelton, is an improvement to spotty service along Highway 16, there is still a lot of work to be done regarding connectivity in the north.

Sims went on to acknowledge the need for improved connectivity, saying that the provincial government is encouraging rural regions to come up with connectivity plans of their own. Furthermore, she hinted at a federal government intake announcement worth somewhere in the $700-800 million range.

“We are delighted that the federal government is going to make a big intake announcement that is going to be around $750 million,” Sims said in a one-on-one interview with The Northern View.

Sims was in attendance at the Filipino night ceremony to spread the word of the new tower and future plans.

Her northern tour included Smithers, Terrace and Witset First Nation.

