Million Dollar Lunch Break for Prince Rupert Winner

While lunch breaks are a relatively mundane part of working life, Christopher Perfitt took one that would change his life after he bought and scratched his $1 Million Royale ticket to win the top prize.

“I was going to go to McDonald’s for my lunch, but only the drive-thru was open and I didn’t have a car,” says Perfitt. “So I went to the gas station for a snack and bought a couple tickets.”

Perfitt, who purchased his winning ticket at a 7-Eleven in Burnaby, while he was in the Lower Mainland for work, says he was walking back to work when he scratched his $1 Million Royale ticket and discovered he won.

“I just couldn’t believe it. I thought maybe I had scratched the wrong number,” says Perfitt. “So I checked it on my BCLC Lotto! app and went back to the location that I purchased the ticket.”

Perfitt claimed his life-changing prize using BCLC’s temporary alternate prize-claim process. He says he can hardly put his big win into words, and will use the winnings to buy a house for his family.