BCLC photo Christopher Perfitt of Prince Rupert scratched a $1 Million Royale winning ticket while in Burnaby.

Million Dollar Lunch Break for Prince Rupert Winner

Perfitt to buy a house for his family

While lunch breaks are a relatively mundane part of working life, Christopher Perfitt took one that would change his life after he bought and scratched his $1 Million Royale ticket to win the top prize.

“I was going to go to McDonald’s for my lunch, but only the drive-thru was open and I didn’t have a car,” says Perfitt. “So I went to the gas station for a snack and bought a couple tickets.”

Perfitt, who purchased his winning ticket at a 7-Eleven in Burnaby, while he was in the Lower Mainland for work, says he was walking back to work when he scratched his $1 Million Royale ticket and discovered he won.

“I just couldn’t believe it. I thought maybe I had scratched the wrong number,” says Perfitt. “So I checked it on my BCLC Lotto! app and went back to the location that I purchased the ticket.”

Perfitt claimed his life-changing prize using BCLC’s temporary alternate prize-claim process. He says he can hardly put his big win into words, and will use the winnings to buy a house for his family.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as province grapples with the violence
Next story
Child dies after being struck by vehicle in Kelowna

Just Posted

Area food banks receiving emergency grants in response to COVID-19 impacts

A provincial grant has been the first to be distributed

Million Dollar Lunch Break for Prince Rupert Winner

Perfitt to buy a house for his family

Prince Rupert sheriff serves senior citizens

Something other than summons, were delivered by court officers

HSEDS offering a free certification course on pandemic best practices

Employers can ensure staff are trained on COVID-19 best practices

UPDATED: Homeless shelter concerns

NCTS managed shelter is moving to new location

Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as province grapples with the violence

A Mountie and an elementary school teacher are among the dead

Vancouver’s 4/20 event goes digital amid COVID-19 pandemic

4/20 organizers ask participants to abide by social distancing guidelines

Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as names of victims emerge

Police said the killings appeared to be, ‘at least in part, very random in nature’

As Nova Scotia death toll rises to 19, RCMP still looking for more victims

Gunman killed both people who knew him and those he did not, RCMP say

Ban on assault-style guns top of mind for Trudeau, as Canada mourns Nova Scotia victims

At least 18 people were killed when a shooter opened fire in multiple communities

COVID-19: B.C. strata councils can go online for meetings

Annual general meetings require the same notice, reports

COVID-19 world update: Complete testing in Denmark; Booze ban in Bangkok extended

Comprehensive world update, including rapid surge in cases in Asia

Child dies after being struck by vehicle in Kelowna

The collision occurred in the 500 blocks of McCurdy Road just after 2:45 p.m. on April 19

Harry and Meghan say they won’t co-operate with UK tabloids

The couple said they found scrutiny by the British media — which they said tipped into harassment — intolerable

Most Read