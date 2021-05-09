Happy Mother’s Day on May 9th.

Happy Mother’s Day on May 9th.

Millar Time

A mother’s moments

With the day to honour our mother’s fast approaching this weekend, I wanted to take a different spin around the block than write the traditional mother’s day homage or thank-you message.

It is true that we don’t know how much mothers or mother figures actually do for us in our lives until we have children of our own. Oftentimes, we take moms for granted. The little gifts of time such as making lunches, driving to various places, an extra load of laundry at near midnight can all be overlooked by the ones on the receiving end. Mothers can feel overworked and unappreciated very easily, but they are foot-soldier resilient and march on to get the job done — even when her Wonder Woman cape is in that midnight load of laundry.

But, that’s what Mother’s day is all about, right? The one official day in a year that we show how much we love her, and how full of gratitude we are for her efforts, and how special she is. One day. Just one day out of 365.

Straight up let me tell you something. As a mother.

For all of the missed thank-yous, for the forgotten clarinets at home that got delivered to band practice, or the 2 a.m. finishing of Shakespeare assignments, or of the tedious hours waiting in E.R. for asparagus stalks to be removed from a nose, I couldn’t be a mother without you – my children. Being a mother is the greatest gift I have been given and has created the hardest lessons I’ve had to learn.

I wouldn’t know how love pierces a heart that comes from the first time your tiny fingers curled around mine. I wouldn’t know what excitement looks like from the first time you rode a bike with no hands. I wouldn’t know the worry waiting during surgical reconstruction of your face when you fell off that bike. I wouldn’t know the frustration of getting you to sit still in church and the mortification when you pulled the fire alarm to get out of it. I wouldn’t know authentic undiluted happiness from the first time our new puppy licked your face. I wouldn’t know how to comfort when you weren’t invited to the birthday party, or give advice when so-called friends ganged up on you. I wouldn’t know a sense of determination to fight for your rights as a human being or know breath-halting pride when you walked across the stage together at graduation. I wouldn’t know the feeling of tear-running relief that you made a milestone the professionals said you would never reach. I wouldn’t know how to have patience when I picked you up from a gathering worse-for-wear after your ‘first’ drink or the reassurance that you trusted me enough to call. Most of all I wouldn’t know how to laugh.

It’s the laughter that has carried me through those missed thank-you’s and overlooked efforts. Like the time you cooked Kraft dinner in the new electric kettle because I told you not to use the stove while I was out. The time the penny dropped as heavily as your tears while eating venison burgers after realizing that meat came from animals. Then the long month after in which you became a seven-year-old vegetarian. The time you scaled the fence to avoid trouble, got stuck by your belt loops, so upside down slipped out of your pants to get away. What about when you were 15 and naively asked me how to season a leg of lamb so it didn’t taste like meat. Then there was the time completing a grade nine assignment when you blank-faced, jaw-dropped realized that “Nanny” wasn’t your grandmothers’ real name.

These are the times I remember and carry in my heart as a mother. These are the qualities my children have taught me to have. Qualities for which I am proud to have learned. To me, these are what Mother’s day is all about. It’s about what my children have given to me and who they have made me.

While these are memories personal to me, it is memories and moments like these that all mothers carry in their hearts. It’s these times that teach a mother to love and how to be a mother 24/7/365 – not just one day.

So, this Mother’s Day, while jewelry is pretty and flowers smell nice try something more simple. Some returned time being spent with your mother, mother-in-law, mother figure, or grandmother may be the best way to celebrate her and to thank her for the moments of life she has given to you – not just on one day of the year, but 24/7/365.

K-J Millar | Journalist
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Statistics Canada sees more demand to fill out census online during pandemic
Next story
For a view of a COVID-19 future, Canadians should look across the pond

Just Posted

Jon Bonneschranz retired from the Prince Rupert Fire Rescue Department at the end of April after 22 years of service to the city. He was also one of three firefighters honoured with the department’s first life-saving award. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Heart of our City – Jon Bonneschranz, fighting fish to fighting fires

Retiring Captain Jon Bonneschranz hangs up his helmet after 22 years

Sheila McDonald coordinator at the Prince Rupert Seniors’ Centre Association said on May 6th, the new fridge purchased with $5,000 from the BC Maritime Employers Association will help sustain the Better at Home Food Assistance program. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert Seniors’ Centre Association chills out with $5,000 donation

BC Maritime Employers Association uses Seniors’ Centre for training purposes

A Prince Rupert man fled after being placed under arrest on April 28. The incident caused an elementary school and local residents to be warned to stay inside. (File photo)
Wanted Prince Rupert man flees after arrest – later apprehended

Local school and residents told to stay inside during pursuit of man wanted from 2019 gun incident

As the BC CDC reports on May 5 declining pandemic numbers and only one case of COVID-19 in Prince Rupert, the vehicles parked outside the local testing center also decrease. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert COVID-19 numbers down again

Second outbreak at Acropolis declared over

Northern Health Authority is requesting local residents to refrain from attending the Prince Rupert Regional Hospital unless necessary, as some services have been affected by a fire on May 5. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Fire at Prince Rupert Regional Hospital creates a reduction in services

Northern Health is asking residents to not attend hospital unless necessary

(The Canadian Press)
Trudeau won’t say whether Canada supports patent waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

‘Canada is at the table to help find a solution’

People pass the red hearts on the COVID-19 Memorial Wall mourning those who have died, opposite the Houses of Parliament on the Embankment in London, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. On May 3, the British government announced that only one person had died of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kirsty Wigglesworth
For a view of a COVID-19 future, Canadians should look across the pond

Britain, like Canada, is one of the only countries in the world to delay second doses for several months

Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) celebrates his 100th point this season with Leon Draisaitl (29) against the Vancouver Canucks during second period NHL action in Edmonton on Saturday, May 8, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Edmonton superstar McDavid hits 100-point mark as Oilers edge Canucks 4-3

NHL scoring leader needs just 53 games to reach century mark

Nuns of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity, carry some of her relics during a vigil of prayer in preparation for the canonization of Mother Teresa in the St. John in Latheran Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, Sept. 2, 2016. In which city did she do much of her charitable work? (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
QUIZ: How much do you know about these motherhood issues?

In honour of Mother’s Day, take this 10-question quiz

A temporary facade was built in Fort Langley for the Sonic 2 movie that shot in April. Star Jim Carrey reportedly wrapped up the production by giving away a new SUV to a member of the production crew (Langley Advance Times file)
‘Sonic 2’ star Jim Carrey surprises B.C. film crew member with vehicle giveaway

A big gesture at the close of filming

A map showing where the most number of cases were recorded from April 23 to 29. This map, revealing a breakdown of infections by neighborhood, was pulled from a data package leaked to the Vancouver Sun last week (and independently verified).
36 Abbotsford schools flagged for COVID-19 exposures in the last 2 weeks, shattering record

Clearbrook Elementary recorded an ‘exposure’ on all 11 school days

Canada’s chief public health officer is reminding Canadians even those who are fully vaccinated are not immune from transmitting the COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s top doctor warns full vaccination does not equal full protection from COVID-19

Post-inoculation, Theresa Tam says the risk of asymptomatic infection and transmission is far lower but not obsolete

The dash cam footage, taken May 7 at 8:18 a.m. belonged to the driver of a southbound vehicle that recently travelled out of the tunnel. (Reddit/Screen grab)
VIDEO: Dash cam captures dramatic rollover crash on Highway 99

Only one person sustained injuries from the collision, says B.C. Ambulance Services

Chevy stranded on a ledge above a rocky canyon at Mimi Falls near Logan Lake, April 28, 2021. (Photo credit: Margot Wikjord)
Police officer and fire chief team up in risky rescue of stranded dog near Logan Lake

Chevy, a rescue dog, needed rescuing again after getting stuck on a ledge above rocky canyon

Most Read