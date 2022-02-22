Millar promoted to The Northern View editor

Journalist K-J Millar will pick up her pen as editor of The Northern View starting Feb. 22, after Black Press Media announced a third female leader in the northern division since December. (Photo: supplied)

Another female leader has advanced in the North division of Black Press Media. Journalist K-J Millar was promoted to editor of The Northern View effective Feb. 22.

“I am excited to step into the role as editor to lead The Northern View with our lens focussed on a new editorial format and story content from within our North Coast region.”

“I look forward to partnering in a strong, empowered team with publisher Melissa Ash to propel community relationships forward. I am excited to develop editorial content that draws readers together and Journalist K-J Millar became editor of The Northern View starting Feb. 22. engages the lives of North Coast residents.”

Millar started at The Northern View in 2019 as a journalist after returning to the media from careers in photography, law and communications, housing and advocacy.

“K-J already has a proven track record of editorial leadership and I know she will excel in her new positions,” said Ash.

Following an international education, Millar started her early media career in New Zealand radio broadcasting and print journalism. When she returned to Canada to raise her family in southwest Ontario, she specialized in studio and camera arts while training new photographers. Writing for various communication publications, a highlight of her career was as an official Canada Games photographer, where she gained a love of action photography, she said.

After working for The Northern View for just a few months, Millar was a 2021 Ma Murray B.C. Yukon Community Newspaper Association (BCYCNA) award recipient. She received third place in Best on the Spot News Photo for her coverage of a Prince Rupert downtown fire that razed 11 apartments and two businesses.

Most recently Millar has enjoyed the privilege of being a judge in the Ontario Community Newspaper Association Awards (ONCA), Saskatchewan Weekly Newspaper Awards (SWNA) and the Alberta Weekly Newspaper Awards (AWNA).

Having made the journey across the country five years ago to make Prince Rupert home, she continues to hold close housing and homelessness issues, feature writing and a love of history. Millar and her family support the local animal community as foster parents for the Prince Rupert branch of the BC SPCA.

The new editor keeps her door and mind open to any stories or content ideas the community wishes to provide. She can be reached at editor@thenorthernview.com.

