(Black Press file photo)

Mild, dry winter expected for much of B.C.

El Niño to affect weather pattern coming off Pacific Ocean

It could be a dry winter for B.C. resulting in a shortened ski season, according to a new report from AccuWeather.

El Niño – a climate cycle that occurs when Pacific Ocean waters are warmer than normal – tends to influence the global weather pattern, particularly during the winter months.

RELATED: Parts of B.C. to see winter-like snow storms

“The winter weather pattern is expected to be dominated by a developing El Niño in the equatorial Pacific,” explained AccuWeather senior meteorologist Brett Anderson.

Above-normal snowfall is expected for northwestern B.C. and the Yukon as a result of the storm track coming off the Pacific, but that will leave the rest of the province with milder and drier conditions, particularly in the Lower Mainland.

RELATED: Province urges drivers to ‘Shift Into Winter’

While this translates to a healthy start to the winter ski season, the lack of storms later on in the season may cause ski resorts to close earlier than in recent years.

“A majority of the snowfall in the western mountains and ski areas will come early in the season before drier weather takes hold,” Anderson said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Tired and angry, migrant caravan splinters in Mexican state
Next story
UPDATE: Rockslide closes section of Highway 16

Just Posted

UPDATE: Rockslide closes section of Highway 16

An assessment of the situation is currently in progress

20th annual Old Timers Tournament kicks off

Hockey teams from Haida Gwaii and across British Columbia travelled to Prince Rupert to play

Conrad Elementary School students to clean war graves

Fourty-six Grade 4s and 5s will hold a vigil at Fairview Cemetery for Remembrance Day

Rain, snowfall warnings in effect across B.C.

B.C.’s Interior set to get hit with snow while the Lower Mainland is expected to see more rain

Police searching for family of Smithers man missing since 1977

The Stewart RCMP are looking to the public’s assistance to locate the… Continue reading

This Week Podcast — Episode 109

A Prince Rupert Public Library special with Lou Allison and what to read this fall season

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

Investigators probing cause of fatal two-plane crash over Ottawa

One plane had reportedly been headed to the airport with ‘landing gear issues’

Former BC Lions player facing second-degree murder charge in ex-girlfriend’s death

Josh Boden is charged in connection to Kimberly Lynn Hallgarth’s 2009 death

B.C. Lions face difficult trek to earn Buono a title in his final season

B.C. will open the CFL playoffs on the road in Hamilton next Sunday

B.C. VIEWS: Going back to the disco era of labour relations

NDP may remove restrictions on school strikes, union sign-ups

Mild, dry winter expected for much of B.C.

El Niño to affect weather pattern coming off Pacific Ocean

Tired and angry, migrant caravan splinters in Mexican state

President Donald Trump has ordered U.S. troops to the Mexican border in response to the caravans

All-consuming midterm battles heat up as U.S. campaigns near the end

It will be a face-off between Democrats and Trump’s Republicans

Most Read