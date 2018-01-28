Micheal Lee says he’ll bring cell coverage to Highway 16

Michael Lee, a candidate running for the leadership of the BC liberal party, was in Prince Rupert last weekend to pitch his political agenda.

On Jan. 20, Lee was at the Inn On The Harbour to meet with party members from Rupert and hear their concerns for the region.

“I believe as the candidate for this race I can bring our fresh prospective to our party and a more balanced approach as well as to broaden the appeal of our party,” Lee said.

Speaking to Prince Rupert specifically he said, “I think that Prince Rupert is a great example of the infrastructure development that we need in our province.”

He spoke about how Prince Rupert, alongside the government, should focus on greater economic development. He also mentioned the importance of resource development, not only in certain industries but by also by attracting the right type of investment.

“We want to create a business friendly environment. We need to restore trust and confidence to ensure that our provincial government is ready for business and investment,” Lee said.

BC Liberal party members will vote for their new leader between Feb. 1-3. If he should win, he said he would put a strong focus on providing cell phone service on major highways but in particular along Highway 16.

“I would have a plan … that all major highways have cell coverage, especially Highway 16 to ensure public safety for everyone,” Lee said.



