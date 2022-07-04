Michael Pucci appointed new Prince Rupert Airport manager

Experienced in transportation, Pucci will step into the YPR office on July 25

Michael Pucci has been appointed as the new Prince Rupert Airport (YPR) manager after the position became vacant in October 2021. Pucci will take the office on July 25. (Photo: Supplied)

An experienced professional in the transportation industry, Michael Pucci, has been appointed as the new airport manager, announced the Prince Rupert Airport Authority (PRAA) on June 29.

The position was left vacant in October 2021, when departing manager Rick leach left after four years of leading the air transportation facility. The operations have most recently been managed by interim manager Tamer Gras.

“Michael is a long-time resident, with significant experience in the field of transportation, governance, and inter-governmental relations,” Cody Smith, Airport Authority Board Chair said.

Most recently working for DP World until May, Pucci is also a board member of BC Ferries Corporation and cut his teeth in the industry first working for the ferry company while studying international trade and transportation at university.

“Given his deep experience in the transportation industry and forward-looking vision for the airport, the board is confident that he will be a great asset. We are looking forward to seeing this role support the current and future needs of the airport and its stakeholders – the residents of Prince Rupert and the region,” Smith said.

Pucci will be focussing on the gradual recovery of the airport, following a pandemic closure and then reduced flights to the city over the past two years. His first day in his new office will be July 25.

“Travel levels are now starting to return to pre-pandemic levels, and it was important for the Airport Authority to fill this role with a candidate who can lead the airport through this next phase of recovery,” PRAA authority stated in the media announcement.

The board would also like to thank and acknowledge the outgoing Interim Airport Manager, Tamer Gras, for his years of service to the airport.

“We wish him all the best in his future endeavours,” Smith said.

K-J Millar | Editor and Multimedia Journalist

