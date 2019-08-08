The Metlakatla Wilderness trail, which was officially opened in June 2012, is about 21 km and runs through the forest up the west coast of the Tsimshian Peninsula and features two lookout towers connected together by a suspended walkway for people to climb up. (File photo)

Metlakatla receives funding for trail

Northern Development Initiative Trust provided funding for economic development projects

The Metlakatla Wilderness Trail will be getting a $79-thousand makeover after the receiving funding from the Northern Development Initiative Trust.

The board announced on Thursday that the Metlakatla First Nation would receive $79,094 for the Metlakatla Wilderness Trail Structure Rehabilitation Project.

The Northern Development Initiative Trust provided more than $500,000 for economic development projects in northern B.C.

The trail, which was officially opened in June 2012, is about 21 km and runs through the forest up the west coast of the Tsimshian Peninsula and features two lookout towers connected together by a suspended walkway for people to climb up.

READ MORE: The long-awaited Metlakatla Wilderness Trail has its official opening ceremony

The trail closed in 2016 after a severe windstorm in April 2015 caused damage and safety concerns, and remained closed for the 2019 season.

“With these funds, the trail will see much needed repairs to its three suspension bridges and its 72-foot viewing tower. Over 1,000 visitors from northern B.C. frequented the trail when it was open, contributing to the local economy through hotel stays, restaurant visits and other tourism related benefits,” Northern Development stated in their release.

The Metlakatla Wilderness Trail will began a two month construction project on July 23, and helicopters were used to fly in materials needed for the construction site.

The trail is expected to re-open May 2020.

READ MORE: Lax Kw’alaams and Metlakatla, sign historic joint agreement to preserve environmental ownership

