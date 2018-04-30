Metlakatla awarded $375,000 for shellfish aquaculture

Northern Development funds were announced in late April for five projects

Metlakatla is looking at large-scale production capacity for shellfish aquaculture. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Metlakatla netted $375,000 from the Northern Development Initiative Trust to fund the expansion of its shellfish aquaculture industry.

The project was of five economic development projects awarded funds in Northern B.C. on April 18. The Metlakatla Band Council will explore large-scale production capacity and market expansion for shellfish aquaculture.

READ MORE: Metlakatla gets government grant to explore cannabis business

The Strategic Initiatives Fund was launched in January to help communities direct their own economic projects for long-term growth and sustainability. The program supports as much as 80 per cent of an awarded project.

“This program recognizes the diverse needs of individual communities throughout Northern B.C. and it’s wonderful to see these dollars at work to support projects that communities have identified as being local and regional priorities,” NDIT CEO Joel McKay said in the press release.

READ MORE: Marine activity growth leads to protection plan



keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter