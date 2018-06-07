Metis Nation’s flag flying beside B.C.’s flag at the B.C. legislature in Victoria. (Black Press Media files)

Metis Nation to control own children in B.C. government care by 2021

Currently, 520 Metis children are in care

The Metis Nation in B.C. will soon take control of its own children in government care.

Nation president Clara Morin Dal Col and Minister of Children and Family Development Katrine Conroy signed a historic agreement last month to transfer care by 2021.

Dal Col said Thursday it gives the nation the right to develop its own laws, policies and practices around child welfare in accordance with the nation’s traditions.

“As we reclaim authority, we will focus on the restoration of our most vulnerable children and families to our kinship networks, to our communities and to our Metis Nation,” she said.

There are 520 Metis children currently in government care.

The two agencies delegated to serve children and families are the Metis Family Services in Surrey and Lii Michif Otipemisiwak in Kamloops. Three other delegated Aboriginal agencies across B.C. provide service on a child-to-child basis.

Following the transfer of authority, the ministry will be able to refer Metis children and families to those specific child and family services as established by the nation.

In May, the province introduced 10 draft principles to guide government employees in their daily work with Indigenous groups, as part of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and the Truth and Reconciliation of Canada’s Calls to Action.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dead killer whale found off the North Coast of B.C.
Next story
Nation-to-nation approach is goal of Indigenous caucus after meeting with PM in B.C.

Just Posted

Gas shortage has reached Prince Rupert stations

Temporary pump closures in northern B.C. due to issues at Suncor refinery in Edmonton

CN Rail to invest $340M in B.C. in 2018

Upgrades to track infrastructure planned between Prince Rupert and Jasper

Peter Witherly memorial concert to be held at Lester Centre

Thirteen musical groups to perform in Prince Rupert on Friday, June 8

In Our Opinion: Eagle Spirit, the North Coast pipeline

With all the fuss down south over Kinder Morgan, pipeline fever is spreading north as well

Power outage in Prince Rupert under investigation

BCHydro crews are working on a power outage on the east side of the city

This Week Podcast — Episode 88

Prepping for the 40th Seafest in Prince Rupert, our hosts are joined by a special fishy guest

Grade 10 student at B.C. high school dies from suspected overdose

A Vancouver Island school district is asking parents, guardians to speak with their children about drugs and alcohol

Funding grants available for off-road trail building

B.C.-based organizations can request up to $25,000 for new or upgraded off-road vehicle trails

Elderly man dies after falling from balcony at B.C. retirement home

RCMP say death not suspicious

B.C. cabinet approves multiple-choice voting referendum

Attorney General David Eby excludes himself from decision

Nation-to-nation approach is goal of Indigenous caucus after meeting with PM in B.C.

If the TMX is to be constructed, co-management is the way to go, says B.C. Indigenous Caucus

Hours-long police pursuit ends in arrests of two suspects in B.C. Interior

Suspects lead police on chase through Cariboo with RCMP helicopter in hot pursuit

OPINION: Trudeau’s media snub in the Fraser Valley

Shouldn’t the PM be obliged to speak to members of a community he visits, at least via the media?

Metis Nation to control own children in B.C. government care by 2021

Currently, 520 Metis children are in care

Most Read