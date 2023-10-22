Memorial totem pole erected at rest area just outside of Prince Rupert

The pole is in honour of missing and murdered Indigenous women and residential school survivors

The pole raising, which took place at the Galloway Rapids Bridge rest stop, was followed by a feast at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre. (Seth Forward/The Northern View)

In a historic moment for First Nations across the North Coast, a totem pole was erected at the Galloway Rapids rest area Oct. 21 in honour of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls (MMIWG) and residential school survivors.

Carved by Mike Dangeli, the totem pole raising on the side of Highway 16 brought together a wide array of community members, and was followed by a feast at the Prince Rupert Community Centre. For many in attendance, the pole raising was an event of immense cultural healing for the intergenerational traumas of residential schools and MMIWG.

Dangeli, who has carved nearly 30 totem poles in his art career, said it was an amazing feeling to be back in the Northwest. Dangeli, who has fond memories of fishing on the North Coast, is both Nisga’a and Tsimshian, though carves out of his studio in Chilliwack.

“To be able to do this work here is really important, especially for residential school survivors because I grew up hearing those stories,” he said. “My mom was a survivor. My grandfather and my grandmother had the emotional effects of it because of her dad, and they actually hid her away so she didn’t have to go.”

Another totem pole carved by Dangeli stands in Kitsumkalum territory after being raised in 2020 just west of Terrace. Both poles pay tribute to the many Indigenous women that have gone missing along the notorious “Highway of Tears,” which spans from Prince George to Prince Rupert.

Organizer Symbia Barnaby’s personal family history has largely shaped her activism with the MMIWG. Her aunt was found dead just outside of Prince Rupert under extremely suspicious circumstances, while her niece was murdered in Edmonton.

“I have two family members that were murdered,” she said. “My auntie, my dad’s sister Irene White, was found along the highway, no clothes, and it was deemed natural causes. She’s one of the reasons why I’m here today why I’ve been able to be on site.”

Barnaby said the spiritual preparation for the pole’s raising took a week of praying and observing the site, something that was crucial to the entire process.

“It’s not just a piece of wood,” she said. “Ceremony needed to take place for this to happen.”

Multiple community members visited the site over the past week according to Barnaby.

“We held space for people so that they could come out, and we had many people just come and cry with us,” she said.

Many speakers at the pole raising were residential school survivors, each expressing the importance of events such as this in the ongoing healing process.

The day was an amazing gathering for all First Nations in the region, no matter what tribe, according to event organizer and Prince Rupert city councillor Reid Skelton-Morven.

“It’s nice to see folks from all nations, as well as non-Indigenous allies,” he said “It’s a memorial pole that speaks to both the missing and murdered and Indigenous women and girls, but also residential school survivors.”

Mique’l Dangeli, (Sm Loodm ‘Nuusm), also Mike Dangeli’s wife, led much of the pole’s spiritual preparation. (Seth Forward/The Northern View)

The labourious task of lifting the totem pole was taken on by two groups of men, led by Mique’l Dangeli. (Seth Forward/The Northern View)

As part of the blessing process of the pole, women treated the pole with cedar leaves dipped in water from the Skeena river. (Seth Forward/The Northern View)

Eagle down was blown as another part of the totem pole’s blessing, leaving plenty of feathers in attendants’ hair and clothing. (Seth Forward/The Northern View)