Northern Expedition may be delayed for Sept. 11-13 voyage

A mechanical failure on the Northern Expedition’s engine is delaying the BC Ferries vessel’s voyage this week.

Sailing between Prince Rupert and Port Hardy, the Sept. 11 to 13th trip is going slower than usual as the engineers onboard working to fix the starboard engine. The BC Ferries website asks customers with reservations to check in at the terminal two hours before their revised scheduled sail.

