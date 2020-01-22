Vessels located at McLeans Shipyard, Jan. 2020. The 109 year old family run business has changed ownership for the first time since it was founded. (Photo by:K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Mclean’s Shipyard sells

New adventures for owners of Adventure Tours & Westcoast Launch

The McLean’s Shipyard, a Prince Rupert family run business for over a century, has sold to the Davis family, who own Adventure Tours and Westcoast Launch.

The intent of the new owners is not to change the purpose of the business, but to improve it, said Debbie Davis, the new owner and CFO of Adventure Tours and Westcoast Launch. The owners did not want to see the shipyard turn into anything different.

“Prince Rupert needs a ship yard. We need one in the north coast,” Davis said. “There are lots of services in the north that need the shipyard. We want to continue and be able to service large vessels.”

READ MORE: Davie Shipyards gets $7.1M contract from feds to refit 53-year-old coast guard icebreaker

McLean’s is the only location in the region where larger boats can go to be serviced. The alternative is to sail north to Alaska or south to Vancouver Island for repair work if the vessel needs to be hoisted out of the water.

The shipyard, which was founded in 1909, started off in Cow Bay by founder Norman McLean and moved to Seal Cove in 1927. The shipyard has been run by a family member since its inception. McLean’s Shipyard was the longest run family business in Prince Rupert with the enterprise evolving over the years from ship building to repairs and maintenance. At its peak during the Second World War McLean’s employed up to 80 workers, in 1965 the workforce had declined to 35 and then in recent years down to five. This is mainly due to the decline of the fishing fleet, Davis said.

“We are excited to help continue the operation and grow the shipyard into a safer and prosperous business. Safety is first,” Davis said.

READ MORE:Prince Rupert marine business adds second catamaran to its fleet

Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian public health agencies ramping up preparations in response to new virus
Next story
Man killed by police in Lytton called 911, asking to be shot: RCMP

Just Posted

Mclean’s Shipyard sells

New adventures for owners of Adventure Tours & Westcoast Launch

Severe wind warning for Haida Gwaii and the North Coast

Winds of more than 100 km/h are predicted for Wednesday afternoon

SD52 schools using bottled water, waiting on results from copper levels in drinking water

New guidelines cut down the allowable limit for lead and copper in drinking water

B.C. premier talks forestry, service needs with handful of northern mayors in Prince George

Prince George meeting completes premier’s tour of Kitimat, Terrace, Fort St. James and Quesnel

Indigenous LNG supporters chide human rights advocates over pipeline comments

Coastal GasLink has signed agreements with 20 elected First Nation councils along the pipeline’s 670-kilometre path

Victoria police arrest 12 anti-pipeline protesters supporting Wet’suwet’en

‘We are unarmed, they have guns,’ protesters chanted on Wednesday morning

WEB POLL: Are you in favour of LNG exports from the North Coast?

AlaskCAN LNG recently announced their goal of building a $12 billion LNG… Continue reading

Man killed by police in Lytton called 911, asking to be shot: RCMP

Howard Schantz, also known as Barry Schantz was killed following a standoff at his Lytton home

Canadian public health agencies ramping up preparations in response to new virus

Health officials have said there are no confirmed cases of the emerging coronavirus in Canada

‘Naughty boy’: Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at 77

The comedian has been suffering from a rare form of dementia

Four things ‘not’ to do if you run into Prince Harry and Meghan in B.C.

Here is a list of some things you definitely should NOT do, according to the BBC

Harry and Meghan should cover their own security costs: NDP heritage critic

The prince, Meghan Markle and their eight-month-old son Archie are reportedly staying at a mansion near Victoria

Theo the 800-pound pig trimmed down and still looking for love on Vancouver Island

“He’s doing really well, lost quite a few pounds and can run now.”

Horgan unveils B.C. cabinet shuffle changes

Premier John Horgan has made three major changes to his cabinet

Most Read