Mckay Street dog park closes for repairs after a car crashes into the fence

The City of Prince Rupert is unsure how long the dog park will be closed for

Canine owners will temporarily have to find a new place to unleash their dogs after a vehicle crashed into Prince Rupert’s dog park fence.

A driver hit a section of the fence at the designated dog park on Mckay Street. Part of the fence lifted from the ground leaving an exposed escape route for unleashed canines to run into the street.

(Terry St. Pierre / The Northern View)

“City staff are currently investigating to determine the necessary repairs, and will provide a timeline for reopening as soon as that information is available,” said Veronika Stewart, the city’s communications manager.

The City of Prince Rupert opened the park on Oct. 2018 for dog owners seeking a fenced off-leash dog area. The Mckay dog park was created after the former, unofficial, dog park near the civic centre was reverted back into a baseball field.

Most Read