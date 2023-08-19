More evacuations overnight as crews work to protect structures in West Kelowna wildfire

RCMP officers meet at a roadblock after evacuating the Wilden neighbourhood near Knox Mountain due to a wildfire burning above homes, in Kelowna, B.C., Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
McDougall Creek fire burning above West Kelowna. (Facebook)McDougall Creek fire burning above West Kelowna. (Facebook)
A helicopter hovers above Okanagan Lake as it buckets water on the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)A helicopter hovers above Okanagan Lake as it buckets water on the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
‘Candeling’ trees are seen in this photo of the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)‘Candeling’ trees are seen in this photo of the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
RCMP block Highway 97 and Narrley in West Kelowna. (Gary Barnes/ Capital News)RCMP block Highway 97 and Narrley in West Kelowna. (Gary Barnes/ Capital News)
The McDougall Creek wildfire started to burn and take down structures in West Kelowna on Thursday night, Aug. 17. (Joanne Zebroff/Facebook)

The McDougall Creek wildfire continues to cause chaos in West Kelowna.

As both the City of West Kelowna and the province are on a state of emergency, most of West Kelowna and up Westside Road to Fintry remains under evacuation order, meaning residents mist leave their homes.

The latest stretch on evacuations was announced by the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations just before midnight on Friday, Aug. 18. In the announcement, properties located between Fintry Park and Highway 97, the Smith Creek neighbourhoods and parts of Shannon Lake were put on evacuation orders and must leave their properties immediately.

Residents in the West Kelowna Business Park, the Smith Creek agricultural area, Shannon Lake, Glen Canyon and North Glenrosa are now on evacuation alert and should be prepared to leave at a moments notice.

The evacuation map can be on the Central Okanagan Emergency Services website.

Multiple structures were lost on Friday, including Lake Okanagan Resort, located north of Wilson’s Landing on Westside Road. The exact number of structures is unknown at this time.

As of 7 a.m. Saturday morning (Aug. 19), the McDougall Creek wildfire remains at an estimated 10,500 hectares and out of control. It is one of 16 wildfires of note across the province.

Black Press Media will keep up to date throughout the day.

READ MORE: OKANAGAN WILDFIRES: What you need to know for Saturday, Aug. 19

