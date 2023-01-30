Masset RCMP seized 5 firearms, drugs and $2,000

Masset RCMP seized five weapons, 20 grams of drugs and $2,000 from a boat on Jan. 13. (Photo: supplied)

Five firearms, $2,000 and 20 grams of drugs were seized and two people arrested in Masset earlier this month, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Madonna Saunderson announced Jan. 30.

Masset RCMP carried out a search warrant for a liveaboard boat moored at Fisherman’s Wharf on Jan. 13.

Suspected cocaine and marijuana, including marijuana gummy candies and concentrates, were taken during the search. There were also two carbine rifles, a semi-automatic shotgun, ammunition and other “prohibited devices”, Saunderson stated in a press release.

“These suspected drugs and firearms posed a significant safety risk to community and public safety,” Cpl. Evan Hobbs said.

The two arrested individuals were released with charges recommended under the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act, Cannabis Act and Criminal Code for Firearm Offences.

The police began an investigation into this case after receiving information about activity that they determined was in line with drug trafficking.

“The Masset RCMP want to encourage community members to continue to report suspicious activity to their local police or Crime Stoppers, as small pieces of information can have an overall big impact in making communities safer,” the press release stated.

If any citizen has information about the case, Masset RCMP are requesting that they call 250-626-3991.

 
