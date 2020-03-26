Masset RCMP ask public to help find missing Indigenous woman

Shaylanna Meaghan Lewis, 23, was last seen on March 21

Masset RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating 23-year-old Shaylanna Meaghan Lewis, who was reportedly last seen on Saturday, March 21, 2020. (Masset RCMP photo)

Masset RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing person who has not been seen since Saturday.

According to a release on March 26, the missing person is 23-year-old Shaylanna Meaghan Lewis, described as an Indigenous female, 5’7 and 174 pounds with brown eyes and brown, recently-shaved hair.

“Shaylanna’s family and the RCMP are very concerned for Shaylanna’s well-being and are seeking the public’s help in efforts to locate her,” Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said in the release.

Anyone with information about Lewis or where she might be is asked to contact the Masset RCMP at 250-626-3991 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

