Masset RCMP ask for public’s help finding man wanted for aggravated assault

Residents with any information about Jonathan Troy Racette are asked to call police

The Masset RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating Jonathan Troy Racette (pictured), who is wanted for aggravated assault. (RCMP handout photo)

The Masset RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a man wanted for aggravated assault.

Jonathan Troy Racette is described as an Indigenous male, 32-years-old, 5’7 and 220 pounds with brown hair, and hazel eyes. He has tattoos on his left forearm and on the backs of both hands.

Residents with any information about Racette or where he might be are asked to contact the Masset RCMP at 250-626-3991 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-8477.

“If located, contact the RCMP or the police of jurisdiction in your area,” the RCMP release said. “Do not confront Jonathan Troy Racette and under no circumstances should you try and apprehend him.”

ALSO READ: Masset RCMP seize ‘substantial’ amount of guns, cash in Friday the 13th drug bust

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email:
karissa.gall@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

MassetRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nine new positive COVID-19 tests in B.C., no new outbreaks

Just Posted

Paving the road to not ‘shop local’

Prince Rupert road paving contract awarded to Kitimat company

Masset RCMP ask for public’s help finding man wanted for aggravated assault

Residents with any information about Jonathan Troy Racette are asked to call police

Formal request will be made for conservation officer

P.R. city council discussed the need for C.O. to be posted in region

Commencement begins for class of 2020

It’s a different look for graduation at Charles Hays Secondary School

YPR flights resume June 22nd

More P.R. bookings are needed to combat financial loss and sustain airport through COVID-19 recovery

Nine new positive COVID-19 tests in B.C., no new outbreaks

Global record for new cases, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Haida Gwaii couple raising funds to avoid fish plant closure

GoFundMe started to save Albion Fisheries, which amalgamated with Intercity Packers in April 2019

B.C. residents most likely to feel hate crimes have gone up amid pandemic: StatsCan

Survey found that 15 per cent of British Columbians think hate-motivated crimes have increased

BC SPCA investigating after miniature horse found mutilated in northern B.C.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BC SPCA Call Centre

Blackface photo in 2017 Chilliwack yearbook sparks apology from school principal

The controversial photo of a GW Graham secondary student surfaced on Instagram

Details on federal food buy-back program coming soon, Bibeau says

The funds won’t address the entirety of the problem facing farmers

Fines, punishment for CERB ‘fraudsters’, not people who made mistakes: Trudeau

Some people may have received both CERB and wage subsidy

Canadian non-profit creates fund to streamline donations to Black-based charities

CanadaHelps fund has raised tens of thousands of dollars

Racist comments hurled at two women in Vancouver Island restaurant

Police called in, man arrested

Most Read