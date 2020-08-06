A near empty waterfront train platform is pictured in downtown Vancouver, Monday, April 20, 2020. Translink which is the company who runs the cities trains and buses have temporarily laid off nearly 1500 of it’s staff due to ridership being down at least 80% due to the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Masks to be mandatory on BC Transit, TransLink starting Aug. 24

Both BC Transit and TransLink made the announcement in separate press releases on Thursday

Masks will be mandatory on public transit across B.C. starting on Aug. 24.

Both BC Transit and TransLink made the announcement in separate press releases on Thursday (Aug. 6).

More to come.

