A registered nurse pulls on an N-95 mask in a COVID Acute Care Unit in Seattle, Washington. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

A registered nurse pulls on an N-95 mask in a COVID Acute Care Unit in Seattle, Washington. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Masking returning to B.C. hospitals, clinics as respiratory illnesses rise

COVID-19, influenza vaccines to begin rolling out in early October

Masks will once again be required in B.C. hospitals, clinics and long-term care homes beginning next week, as the health ministry says cases of respiratory illness begin to rise.

Health-care workers and visitors haven’t had to wear masks since last April, when provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said COVID-19 cases had dropped off enough to safely remove the mandate. She advised at the time, however, that restrictions may return in the fall.

On Thursday (Sept. 28), Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced just that.

The two said cases of COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have slowly been on the rise since the end of August. Hospitalizations, critical care admissions and deaths among people who have COVID-19 have also increased this month.

The trend matches what health-care professionals see every year, with fall and winter seasons bringing a swell in respiratory illnesses.

Henry and Dix said they are again urging people to get vaccinated against influenza and COVID-19, both to protect themselves and more vulnerable individuals and to keep excessive strain off the health-care system. Invitations for vaccines will begin rolling out in early October, with priority given to people at a greater risk of serious illness.

Masks will be required beginning Oct. 3.

More to come.

Breaking NewsCOVID-19Healthcare

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Winter tires required by October 1

Just Posted

The Nisg̱a’a Nation’s flag is laid across the exterior of the custom-built crate that houses the House of Ni’isjoohl Memorial Pole onto a plane in the United Kingdom on Sept. 14. (Master Corporal Nicolas Alonso, Canadian Armed Forces, via House of Ni’isjoohl/Nisg̱a’a Lisims Government)
Nisga’a pole return marks global landmark in reconciliation reckoning

A firefighter combats a wildfire near Smithers, where eased campfire restrictions following recent rainfall come with continued warnings for public caution amid persistent fire activity in the region. (BC Wildfire Service)
BC Wildfire Service relaxes campfire restrictions in northwest amid rainy conditions

Northstars players celebrate a goal against the Island Hockey Club Sunday with their goalie, Rylan Harder. (Angie Mindus photos - Williams Lake Tribune)
JPHL Northstars see success at hometown showcase in Williams Lake

Selwyn Romilly and his wife, Lorna. (Charis Romilly Turner/Contributed to Black Press Media)
Selwyn Romilly, B.C.’s first Black judge, dies at age 83