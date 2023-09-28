Masking returning to B.C. hospitals, clinics as respiratory illnesses rise

Masks will once again be required in B.C. hospitals, clinics and long-term care homes beginning next week, as the health ministry says cases of respiratory illness begin to rise.

Health-care workers and visitors haven’t had to wear masks since last April, when provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said COVID-19 cases had dropped off enough to safely remove the mandate. She advised at the time, however, that restrictions may return in the fall.

On Thursday (Sept. 28), Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced just that.

The two said cases of COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have slowly been on the rise since the end of August. Hospitalizations, critical care admissions and deaths among people who have COVID-19 have also increased this month.

The trend matches what health-care professionals see every year, with fall and winter seasons bringing a swell in respiratory illnesses.

Henry and Dix said they are again urging people to get vaccinated against influenza and COVID-19, both to protect themselves and more vulnerable individuals and to keep excessive strain off the health-care system. Invitations for vaccines will begin rolling out in early October, with priority given to people at a greater risk of serious illness.

Masks will be required beginning Oct. 3.

More to come.

