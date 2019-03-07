Langley MLA Mary Polak (Black Press files)

Married names policy discriminates against women, B.C. MLA says

Mary Polak says law should treat combined married names the same

If a woman gets married and takes her husband’s last name, that’s free in B.C.

If she wants to keep her family name with either a hyphenated or combined surname as her legal identity, that requires a name change application, with a $137 fee to process the paperwork.

Langley MLA Mary Polak marked the occasion of International Women’s Day with a private member’s bill in the B.C. legislature to remove that obstacle.

“While this does affect men, the impact is disproportionately felt by women, who must either struggle through difficulties with their identity documents or face the expense of a formal name change,” Polak told the legislature Wednesday. “This amendment will mean that those who choose a hyphenated or combined surname will be treated in the same manner as those who adopt the surname of their spouse.”

READ MORE: Fundraiser supports International Women’s Day March 8

The Name Amendment Act 2019 received unanimous consent from all MLAs on first reading, but the usual fate of opposition bills is that they go no farther than that. If the governing party wants to make a change, it typically introduces its own legislation.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau acknowledges ‘erosion of trust’ between office and former minister
Next story
Concerns rise as B.C. search and rescue funding set to expire

Just Posted

In Our Opinion: Congratulations to Lough and Allen

Northern View lands three Ma Murray community newspaper award nominations

Johnny’s Machine Shop will turn 50 under new ownership

Rob, son of shop founder Johnny Basso, passes torch to Dale Horne

Rainmakers win first championship game by more than 70 points

The Prince Rupert senior high school team started the provincial tournament strong on Wednesday

Prince Rupert School District receives $1.5 million from province

Upgrades planned for Lax Kxeen and Pineridge elementary schools, Charles Hays Secondary

Ex-CEO of Banks Island Gold Mine acquitted of obstruction charge

Prince Rupert judge said he cannot be satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt

Video: Drip paint like Pollock at Ice House art class

Robin Knox previews acrylic pouring that she will teach on March 16 in Prince Rupert

Married names policy discriminates against women, B.C. MLA says

Mary Polak says law should treat combined married names the same

B.C. MLA fights to abolish Daylight Saving Time

MLA Linda Larson says the time jumps impact British Columbians’ productivity, safety and health

New measles case confirmed in Lower Mainland, bringing total to 17

Health officials say newest case was contracted by someone who has been in isolation since exposure

POLL: Do you think the province should require mandatory vaccines (with medical exemptions)?

There were 15 total measles cases in the Lower Mainland by the end of February

Concerns rise as B.C. search and rescue funding set to expire

Province yet to announce new funding for B.C.’s 80 search-and-rescue groups

B.C. teacher who hugged student in storage room to keep teaching certificate

Duc-Hung Tran was working in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school district at time

VIDEO: Woman found dead after Lower Mainland apartment fire

Crews were called to the blaze late Wednesday night on Countess Street

Most expensive new car ever: Bugatti sells for $19 million

A one-off Bugatti luxury sports car displayed at the Geneva auto show has sold for $18.9 million

Most Read