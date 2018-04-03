Despite persistent snow, Prince Rupert had a warm March compared to last year. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

March temperatures nearly two degrees warmer on the North Coast

Average temperature for the month of March 7.3 degrees in 2018 versus 5.4 degrees in 2017

There may still be snow on the ground in Prince Rupert, but the city had a warmer March this year than it did during the same period in 2017.

In 2017, the average daytime high and low in March was 5.4°C and 0.2°C respectively. In contrast, this year’s average saw more extremes, with a daytime high at 7.3°C to go along with an average daytime low of 0.5°C.

Jonathan Bau, senior meteorologist for Environment Canada, said the uptick was due to some unusually warm days this March.

“There was a day of 17.5°C and on March 13, there was a high of 16.5°C,” he said. “That kind of brought up the average.”

Bau said that temperature averages vary from year to year, but this year’s temperatures generally fall in line with the historical averages on record from 1981-2010.

“For March, the daily maximum is 7.7°C and the daily minimum is 0.6°C,” he said.

As for the Rupertites who woke to find approximately five centimetres of wet slushy, snow on their cars and driveways this morning, Bau said there would be bluer skies on the immediate horizon.

“Tomorrow should see clearer skies and a high 9°C,” he said of Wednesday’s forecast. “There will be rain coming on Thursday and Friday with a high of 7°C and a low of plus 3°C.”


