A police robot approaches a pickup truck inside the grounds of Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Thursday, July 2, 2020. nbsp; THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Manitoba man who rammed Rideau Hall gates pleads guilty to 8 charges

Corey Hurren, a Manitoba military reservist and sausage-maker, faced 21 weapons charges

A man accused of ramming through a gate at Rideau Hall and heading toward Justin Trudeau’s home while heavily armed pleaded guilty to eight charges in court Friday.

Corey Hurren, a Manitoba military reservist and sausage-maker, faced 21 weapons charges and one of threatening the prime minister.

However, he pleaded guilty to eight charges involving possession of loaded firearms in a public place, possession of prohibited weapons and a high-capacity magazine without authorization and mischief by wilfully damaging property.

Hurren drove a truck onto the grounds of the Governor General’s official residence on July 2 last year and set out on foot toward the prime minister’s home.

He was initially accused of uttering a threat to “cause death or bodily harm” to Trudeau, who was not home at the time. Police were able to talk Hurren down and arrested him peacefully after about 90 minutes.

ALSO READ: Military reservist facing 22 charges after allegedly ramming gates at Rideau Hall

In an agreed statement of facts read into the court record, Hurren told police he didn’t intend to hurt anyone, and that he wanted to arrest Trudeau to make a statement about the federal government’s COVID-19 restrictions and its ban on assault-style firearms.

Hurren, who told police he hadn’t qualified for emergency aid benefits, was angry about losing his business and his guns. He believed Canada was turning into a communist state.

At no point did Hurren tell police he wanted to kill Trudeau, according to the statement.

During a police interview after his arrest, Hurren was asked what his plan was and replied: “I don’t think there was one.”

Asked if he had any regrets, Hurren, who’d spent two days driving from Manitoba to Ottawa, said he wished he’d stopped to see the Terry Fox statue near Parliament Hill.

Police seized five firearms from Hurren at Rideau Hall and 11 more from his Manitoba residence.

He is to be sentenced on Feb. 23.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian actor Christopher Plummer dies at 91
Next story
Sixty unit residential building being renovated in the city

Just Posted

Structural damage caused by a snowplow to the Kispiox Valley bridge has residents cut off indefinitely and awaiting a detour that could take a week to open and take them 233 kilometres out of their way just to get to Hazelton. (Facebook photo)
Damaged bridge cuts off Kispiox residents

It could be a week before a 233 kilometre detour is available, bridge closed indefinitely

B.C.’s COVID-19 case count has declined so far in 2021, as highest-risk people receive vaccinations. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. extends COVID-19 gathering restrictions as infections slow down

New cases of variants of concern increasing, Dr. Henry says

Prince Rupert RCMP was called to an incident involving COVID-19 concerns onboard a ferry from Prince Rupert to Skidegate on Jan. 31. Seen here is a BC Ferry docked at the Prince Rupert terminal on Feb. 2. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
RCMP dispatched to ferry over COVID-19 concerns

BC Ferries sailing from Prince Rupert to Haida Gwaii delayed due to pandemic health concerns

A ten-story apartment tower in Prince Rupert is undergoing renovations for 60 rental suites. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Sixty unit residential building being renovated in the city

Prince Rupert building sat without tenants for years is due to be ready for residents in 2021

A COVID-19 outbreak killing nine residents was declared at Acropolis Manor in Prince Rupert where the flag flies at half-mast on Feb. 2. Since the outbreak was declared 40 people who either live or work in the manor have been confirmed positive for the virus as of Feb. 1. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Just less than half of Acropolis Manor residents test positive for COVID-19

Ten deaths since outbreak declared on Jan. 19 at Prince Rupert long-term care home

(Pixabay)
B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

A video of Morgan Wallen showed him outside a home in Nashville, Tennessee yelling profanities. (AP Photo/Sanford Myers)
Country singer Morgan Wallen pulled from B.C. radio stations following use of racial slur

Metro Vancouver’s 93.7 JR Country and Country 107.1 are just some of the stations involved in the boycott

A Dutch man accused of attempting to blackmail Amanda Todd facing charges in B.C. (THE NEWS/files)
Man accused of cyberbullying late Amanda Todd will soon face charges in B.C. court

‘It has been a long time coming,’ said victim’s mother

A paramedic helping in the COVID-19 drive-thru testing centre holds a swab used for the COVID-19 test moments before conducting a test with it on Nov. 24. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
B.C. now has 28 cases of the U.K. and South African COVID-19 variants

Dr. Henry admits to being ‘very concerned’ after seeing the variant’s transmission speed worldwide

A supporter holds a poster of missing woman, Shaelene Bell, as family speaks with media at the end of McSween Road in Chilliwack on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Case of missing mom in Chilliwack not connected to investigations elsewhere: RCMP

‘No trend or corroborated information to support social media posts regarding the abduction of women’

A joint effort between local fishery officers, the Canadian Coast Guard and others resulted in the seizure of more than 300 illegal crab traps in Boundary Bay near White Rock this month. (Fisheries and Oceans Canada photo)
More than 300 illegal crab traps seized from B.C. waters near White Rock

Boundary Bay seizure a five-day operation that involved fisheries officers, Coast Guard hovercraft

A police robot approaches a pickup truck inside the grounds of Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Thursday, July 2, 2020. nbsp; THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Manitoba man who rammed Rideau Hall gates pleads guilty to 8 charges

Corey Hurren, a Manitoba military reservist and sausage-maker, faced 21 weapons charges

Christopher Plummer accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2017 Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 12, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power
Canadian actor Christopher Plummer dies at 91

At 82 became the oldest Academy Award acting winner in history

Third-party delivery apps are making it tough for local businesses to find any profit during the COVID-19 Pandemic. (Skip The Dishes photo)
Province to seek legal action, review SkipTheDishes’ new ‘B.C. Fee’

Jobs minister Ravi Kahlon says B.C. acted to ensure restaurants aren’t ‘exploited during the pandemic’

Most Read