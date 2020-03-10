Jessie Millwater is wanted by the RCMP. He is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached. (Photo by RCMP)

Man wanted in connection with armed home invasion

Do not approach Jessie Millwater

  • Mar. 10, 2020 8:45 a.m.
  • News

A man who is believed to be armed and dangerous, is wanted by the Prince Rupert RCMP in connect with an armed home invasion on Feb. 28. RCMP have requested the public’s assistance in locating Jessie Wyant Millwater, aged 22.

Millwater is described as a caucasian male, 191 cm (6’3), 80 kg, brown hair, brown eyes and a pock marked complexion.

If you have any information about Jessie Wyant Millwater or know where he might be, call the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250 627-0700 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477. Under no circumstances should you approach him. File # 2020-1568

 
