Man seriously injured in Lower Mainland home explosion

Police are trying to figure out what led to a homemade explosive detonating in a Coquitlam home

A man has been seriously injured after a home-made explosive detonated in his Coquitlam home Tuesday night.

In a statement Wednesday, RCMP said the explosion happened at about 7:20 p.m. in the 1400 block of Ross Avenue.

The RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit was called in and its members located and disarmed a second “item of concern,” police said.

The man has serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the explosion. Anyone with information is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP and ask for the Investigative Support Team.

