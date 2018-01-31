Curtis Sagmoen seen while helping neighbours deal with floods in Salmon Arm. Photo credit: Black Press

Man linked to Silver Creek farm search faces new assault charges

New charges have been laid on Curtis Sagmoen and police seek information from witnesses or other women who may have been victimized.

The man linked to the extensive RCMP search of a Silver Creek farm, Curtis Sagmoen, is now facing more charges, and police would like to hear if there are more victims and witnesses.

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit have just issued a news release stating that Sagmoen is now facing a charge of assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon stemming from an incident on Aug. 10, 2017, as well as an assault charge stemming from an incident that occurred on July 1, 2017.

“Following the execution of a warrant on October 18, 2017 at 2290 Salmon River Road, Salmon Arm and the ensuing investigation at this property, the Southeast District Major Crime Unit has been made aware of a number of allegations of violence by Okanagan-area female sex workers. RCMP investigators are continuing their investigations into these allegations.”

The new charges involve two different victims working as online escorts who used backpage.ca/backpage.com to advertise their services. The victims went to locations “in close proximity” to 2290 Salmon River Rd. in Silver Creek in response to inquiries on their ads. This is where the alleged offences then occurred.

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen is scheduled to appear in court on these new charges on Feb. 19 in Vernon Provincial Court.

“We appreciate the cooperation and information received to date from those who have been canvassed, in particular the women involved in the North Okanagan area sex workers community. The primary purpose of our efforts is public safety. We believe there are other victims and witnesses to similar unreported incidents and are requesting that they come forward in order to assist us and so that we can assist them,” stated Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.

Sagmoen’s parents, Wayne and Evelyn, own the Silver Creek farm where police did an intensive search in October and found the remains of 18-year-old Traci Generaux of Vernon. No charges have been laid regarding her death.

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit asks that anyone with information regarding similar incidents are asked to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit tip line at 1-877-987-8477.

