The scene of Friday’s murder in Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/The News)

The scene of Friday’s murder in Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Man known to police charged in shooting that killed woman, injured man in Maple Ridge home

Maple Ridge man charged with killing 35-year-old woman, wounding another man

Police have made an arrest in Friday morning’s shooting in Maple Ridge, and a murder charge has been laid against a Maple Ridge man.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has made an arrest in the homicide of Cashmere Ali in Maple Ridge, with charges being laid by the BC Prosecution Service (BCPS).

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge shooting victim identified by Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT)

On July 15, at 8:40 a.m., the Ridge Meadows RCMP responded to a report of a woman and man suffering from gunshot wounds at a residence in the 22600 block of 119 Avenue, across from the Brickwater Village apartment complex.

Officers on scene provided emergency first aid to the woman, who later succumbed to her injuries in hospital. The man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators allege they have identified the shooter as Justin Michael Wareing, of Maple Ridge.

IHIT took conduct of the investigation, working in partnership with Ridge Meadows RCMP, the BC Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS), the Integrated Emergency Response Team (IERT), the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) and the BC Coroners Service.

On July 16, Wareing was arrested without incident at a residence in Maple Ridge.

READ ALSO: Police raid property in downtown in Maple Ridge

On July 17, after consultation with the BC Prosecution Service, charges of second degree murder, relating to the homicide of Ali, as well as a charge of attempt murder, relating to the man who was shot, were laid.

Wareing is known to police and is believed to be a significant concern to public safety in the Maple Ridge area.

“Maple Ridge is safer today with Mr. Wareing in custody,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, of IHIT. “The investigation still remains active, as we continue to build a complete image of what led to this event. We continue to urge those with information or those who had interactions with Mr. Wareing or Ms. Ali to come forward.”

Wareing was arrested in December of 2019 after a spree of armed robberies and carjackings in Langley, Surrey and Vancouver.

READ ALSO: No bail for alleged carjacking jewelry store robber, says B.C. judge

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maple RidgePitt Meadows

Previous story
Campaign aims to get unvaxxed health care workers back in B.C. hospitals
Next story
Woman testifies she felt ‘very violated’ after alleged sex assault by former Canuck Jake Virtanen

Just Posted

Skeena Taxi is reduced in service for five days until estimated July 23, due to COVID-19 among office and administration staff. Customers are encouraged to download the Skeena Taxi app. Driver Maninderjit, helps passengers into the cab on April 28, 2021.(Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert may be without taxi services for 5 days

Carpenter Lyle Krumm stands next to his 22-foot long model of the Inlander in his front yard in Thornhill. (Brittany Gervais photo)
Terrace gears up for Riverboat Days festival

Coastal GasLink pipeline near Parsnip River crossing in northern B.C., February 2022. The province of B.C. has signed a compliance agreement with CGL to protect the waterways along the pipeline route. (Coastal GasLink photo)
B.C. signs compliance agreement with Coastal GasLink to protect waterways along pipeline

The DFO released the northern Salmon Integrated Fisheries Management Plan on July 8, which includes additional closures for the 2022-2023 year. Fishers in June 2021 unloading catch in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
DFO plans more fishery closures under salmon management plan