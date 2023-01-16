Man injured in incident with police

Officers were responding to early morning break in at a business on Jan. 13

A man was taken to the hospital with what Kitimat RCMP are saying are serious but non-life threatening injuries after attempting to escape from police shortly after 5:10 a.m. Jan. 13.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been called in to determine if the contact with police is linked to the man’s injuries.

According to the Jan. 16 RCMP statement, officers first encountered the man while responding to a break-and-enter call at a local business.

“When officers attended the area, a possible suspect was observed carrying a large bag. When officers attempted to engage with the man, he allegedly dropped the bag and attempted to flee on foot,” police said in the statement.

“As he did it is reported that he fell to the ground and was injured.”

The man was taken to hospital by ambulance. No one else required medical treatment.

The Kitimat RCMP continues to investigate the reported break-and-enter.