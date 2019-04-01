Man in ‘MAGA’ hat slashes man’s hand with sword in California

The victim was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries

San Francisco police were searching Monday for a man who wore a red “Make America Great Again” hat and used a sword to slash another man’s hand after an argument outside a roller-skating rink.

The attacker fled the scene Friday night outside the Church of 8 Wheels, leaving his victim bleeding profusely on the sidewalk, the San Francisco Chronicle reported .

The man wearing the hat featuring President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan approached the victim and the two started arguing. When the victim tried to grab the hat, the attacker pulled out a sword and cut him, Officer Robert Rueca told the newspaper.

READ MORE: Pedestrian killed by train in Lower Mainland

Sgt. Michael Andraychak on Monday confirmed the sword attack but declined to offer any details.

The victim, whose name was not released, was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Scott Sweeney, who was in the area the night of the attack, said he saw a man with a MAGA hat and a sword tucked into the back of his jacket about 30 minutes before the incident. The man, Sweeney said, was shouting homophobic slurs at him.

READ MORE: Trump says investigation abused him, led to ‘evil things’

“In my mind I didn’t think it was a real sword until we came out later and police were on the scene and there was blood and the hat on ground,” he said.

David Miles, who runs the roller rink at the former Sacred Heart Catholic Church, said he didn’t see the attack but ran out to help the victim.

Miles said officers asked him if a man dressed as a pirate had come into the roller rink, but he hadn’t seen anyone like that.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mother identified as victim killed in Surrey hostage-taking
Next story
Mother hailed as hero in Vancouver Island cougar attack

Just Posted

Prince Rupert RCMP not joking on April Fool’s Day

Prince Rupert police searching for impaired drivers, proper licensing and insurance

Sande Overpass open after delays caused by tipped logging truck

Terrace RCMP investigating cause of incident

Major shipping service added to Port of Prince Rupert

Fairview Container Terminal welcomes its first visit from Zim Integrated Shipping Services

Nisga’a speakers in Prince Rupert silent no more

MULTIMEDIA: Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Society hosts its first Blessing Feast

Controlled burn in the industrial area causes smog over Prince Rupert

Residents voice concerns over the smoke seen over Kaien Island

Video: Rare white lion cubs born in Crimea

Rare white lion cubs born in Crimea safari park

Wilson-Raybould no longer welcome in Liberal caucus

The same sentiment was applied by most Liberal MPs to Jane Philpott

A Comey candidacy? Nope, just an April Fool’s Day joke

James Comey jokes of running for President in 2020

60 per cent of all Canadian Indigenous languages are in B.C.

Provincial government says $50M in revitalization is money well spent

Game of Thrones takes over Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas

Fountain show will run nightly until April 13, the day before the eighth season’s premiere.

New trial in B.C. child bride case underway

James Marion Oler back in court after crown lawyers successfully appealed earlier acquittal decision

Mother hailed as hero in Vancouver Island cougar attack

Attack victim released from hospital with minor injuries

Mother identified as victim killed in Surrey hostage-taking

GoFundMe campaign ID’s Surrey woman as Nona McEwan

ICBC caps can withstand lawsuit, save millions, A-G David Eby says

New minor injury, pain and suffering rules apply to all accidents

Most Read