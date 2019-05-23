(Black Press Media files)

Man in B.C. charged with murder and arson in 2016 New Brunswick death

He is charged in the death of 71-year-old Lucille Maltais, who was found inside a burned down home

A 42-year-old man living in British Columbia has been charged with second-degree murder and arson in connection with the death of a woman in northern New Brunswick in 2016.

On October 22, 2016, firefighters discovered the body of 71-year-old Lucille Maltais inside a home in Val-d’Amour.

The investigation determined that the fire had been deliberately set, and her death was deemed a homicide.

The RCMP has continued to investigate the fire and death, and on Wednesday officers arrested a man in British Columbia in connection with the investigation.

Charged is 42-year-old Charles Alex Maltais, who is originally from Val-d’Amour but had recently been living in B.C.’s Lower Mainland.

He is being held in custody and will be brought before a New Brunswick court within the coming days.

READ MORE: First-degree murder charge laid against two Yukon women in 2017 slaying

READ MORE: Mother of accused charged in connection to Surrey teen’s murder

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP probe if teen was intentionally hit with ski pole by mystery skier on B.C. mountain
Next story
Crews fight fire with fire to keep blaze from northern Alberta town

Just Posted

Redesigning Prince Rupert: former Vancouver city planner to help craft a master plan

DP World, Port of Prince Rupert and stakeholders add muscle to the Redesign Rupert project

Prince Rupert School District 52 receives more funds for 2019-2020 budget

More staffing for PRMS, reversal of cuts, and increase to literacy intervention fund

Worse for wear: Prince Rupert’s outdoor gym is removed

Just short of its tenth anniversary, the green gym closes over safety and maintenance concerns

Pembina plans $20M dock repairs on Watson Island

The project intends to make improvements to the wharf and trestle

City pays last respects to former councillor and fisherman Paddy Greene

Greene was a long-time fisherman in Prince Rupert who passed away May 17, 2019

Why We Relay: “No one should walk alone”

Sibling duo, Katie and James Ryeburn, are relaying for their Prince Rupert community

Thunderstorms to bring heavy rain, risk of flash floods in the Okanagan

Ten to 30 millimetres of rain to fall over the early weekend

MAY 23: the first of 1,200 trailers start arriving

LNG Canada has a transportation plan in place to minimize impact

Unbe-leaf-able: Agassiz man finds more than 200 four-leaf clovers in a month

Walt Hardinge has found more than 219 four-or-more leaf clovers this spring alone

Crews fight fire with fire to keep blaze from northern Alberta town

The wildfire now covers some 920 square kilometres

Man in B.C. charged with murder and arson in 2016 New Brunswick death

He is charged in the death of 71-year-old Lucille Maltais, who was found inside a burned down home

Improve your life and theirs, adopt a cat from the BC SPCA

The BC SPCA holds an adult cat adoption promotion

RCMP probe if teen was intentionally hit with ski pole by mystery skier on B.C. mountain

The incident happened on March 20 on Grouse Mountain. Police are urging witnesses to come forward

Support growing for orphaned Okanagan child after father dies in highway crash

Family thanks emergency crews for assistance in traumatic incident

Most Read