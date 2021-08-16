Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Man has throat slashed by stranger in Vancouver neighbourhood; charges laid

Jesse Attig, 30, has been charged with attempted murder and remains in custody

A man is on the mend after a stranger slashed his throat in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood.

The incident happened on Sunday at about 3 p.m. near Quebec Street and East 10th Avenue.

Police said the victim, a 46-year-old man from Vancouver, was walking down the street when a man came up from behind him, slashed his throat and then walked away.

Several bystanders called 911 and stayed with the victim until medical responders arrived. The man was taken to hospital where he received stitches and was released.

A man was arrested about a block south of Kingsgate Mall. Jesse Attig, 30, has been charged with attempted murder and remains in custody.

Anyone with information who hasn’t yet spoken to police is asked to call VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Vancouver police

Previous story
Nova Scotia First Nation chief detained by fisheries officers after launching fishery
Next story
Crown appeals prison term for trucker convicted in killing of woman in Edmonton hotel

Just Posted

Suzo Hickey standing in her studio on Aug.12 is one of two Prince Rupert artists, along with Lynn Cociani, to be showcased in a mini-touring exhibition now on display in Prince George. Hickey is preparing for her own local show in Sept. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Two Prince Rupert artists connect through Arterial exhibit in P.G.

BC Centre of Disease Control mapping shows an increase in lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the north of the province, including Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii. (image supplied)
COVID-19 cases rise in Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii

A CF-18 of the Royal Canadian Air Force is flying over northwestern B.C. today. (Royal Canadian Air Force photo)
CF-18 flying over northwestern B.C. today

A new agreement announced on Aug. 13 by the Council of the Haida Nation, federal and provincial governments recognizes the intrinsic right of the Haida to the geographical area and the right to self-govern. (Photo: Baneet Braich/ Black Press)
Council of the Haida Nation, Feds and Province sign historic agreement