Man found dead in entrance of bank in Quesnel

A 45-year-old man was discovered dead at around 6:40 a.m. Dec. 4

  • Dec. 4, 2019 10:30 a.m.
  • News

A 45-year-old man was found dead in the ATM vestibule at the Bank of Montreal in Quesnel Dec. 4.

An RCMP statement said police do not consider the death to be suspicious.

A media release from the Quesnel RCMP states that officers were flagged down by two citizens on the 300 block of Reid Street at around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday morning, saying they were concerned about the health of a man located inside the doors of the bank.

Officers found the man dead.

Local police cordoned off the bank’s entrance and the sidewalk in front of the building with police tape for around two hours Wednesday morning.

RCMP say the Coroner’s Service is continuing its investigation into the cause of death. The man has not been identified.

READ MORE: Police seize cocaine, cash, firearm in raid on Quesnel home

Previous story
Canada home to 6.5 million people with one or more disability
Next story
Canadian families could pay nearly $500 more for food in 2020: report

Just Posted

Prince Rupert man who killed foster parents in 2017 receives three-year sentence

A Prince Rupert man convicted in the deaths of his foster parents… Continue reading

Tahltan government hosts first special assembly in Terrace

TCG to reach more members through live-streaming, meetings outside territory

MVP of the Week | Positive transitions: Jim Lessard recovering on and off the ice

Former hockey pro is once again fostering a positive relationship with life and the game he loves

Classes resume at UNBC as strike action stops

The union has filed a bad faith bargaining complaint against university

Notice of fishing closure between Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert

As of 11:59 on Friday certain quota areas will be closed to commercial Red Sea Urchins fishing

A new flag flies high in Prince Rupert

The Indo-Canadian Sikh Association proudly raised a flag high above the rooftop… Continue reading

The Northern View presents Santa Shops Here in Prince Rupert

More reasons to spend your shopping dollars locally

Nearly 40% of Canadians want creationism taught in schools: poll

23% of Canadians believe God created humans in the past 10,000 years

Man found dead in entrance of bank in Quesnel

A 45-year-old man was discovered dead at around 6:40 a.m. Dec. 4

Canadian lacrosse becomes latest sport to nix ‘midget’ from division names

The association said it plans to implement the new division names for the 2020 box lacrosse season

Firefighters not at fault for pickup damaged getting out of the way: courts

A Langley resident sued for $5,000 after scraping her pickup

Canadian families could pay nearly $500 more for food in 2020: report

Meat prices will increase the most, the report suggests

Vancouver police officer fined $1,500 after hitting pedestrian

Officer was driving an unmarked SUV and pedestrian ended up with serious injuries

Kelowna filmmaker reflects on one-of-a-kind North Korea hockey documentary

Nigel Edwards’ Closing the Gap: Hockey in North Korea film premieres Dec. 5 at Whistler Film Festival

Most Read