(Black Press Media files)

Man forced off the road in alleged swarming incident on Sea-to-Sky

Unrelated motorcycle crash saw one Lower Mainland man killed

It was a dangerous day on the Sea-to-Sky Thursday after one driver was forced off the road by a group of motorcyclists and another was killed in a crash in two unrelated incidents along the route.

West Vancouver police say one man is facing charges after a “swarming” incident that forced a driver off the road on the North Shore on May 30.

Police say they received multiple 911 calls around 7:10p p.m. reporting an incident between a group of motorcycles and a car just north of Horseshoe Bay on Hwy. 99.

Witnesses told police that about 15 motorcycles surrounded a vehicle, boxing it in and forcing it to the side of the highway.

Bystanders allege one of the riders got off his motorcycle, pulled the driver out of his vehicle and threatened him.

Police officers arrested one man in connection with the incident and charges are pending.

Squamish RCMP say a motorcycle rider was killed in a separate crash 70 kilometres north of the swarming incident at about 3 p.m. Thursday.

Mounties say three motorcyclists were headed north when one “left the highway” and was thrown from his motorcycle.

The 50-year-old Lower Mainland man died at the scene.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash but say they do not believe it was criminal in nature.

Anyone with information on the fatal crash is asked to call 604-892-6100 and cite file 2019-3188.

Anyone with information on the swarming incident is asked to call 604-925-7300, and quote police file number 19-6135 or if they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.

