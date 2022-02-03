RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

Man facing charges in rollover crash back in B.C. after allegedly fleeing to Quebec

Single-vehicle rollover crash left female passenger with severe injuries

Burnaby RCMP have arrested a man who allegedly fled to Quebec in connection to a rollover crash in June 2020.

In a Thursday (Feb. 3) news release, Burnaby RCMP said that Moussa Daoui, a 33-year-old Quebec resident, was arrested and returned to B.C. last week with the help of the Laval Police.

Daoui is facing charges of failing to stop after an accident causing bodily harm, two counts of impaired operation causing bodily harm and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Daoui’s charges are in connection to a June 5, 2020, rollover crash at Gilmore Avenue and Halifax Street in Burnaby. According to RCMP, the alleged driver fled the scene, leaving his female passenger with severe injuries.

The charges against Daoui were approved in May 2021 but they had already left B.C. at that point.

ALSO READ: Murder charge laid in stabbing of Vernon teen in U.K.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Burnaby crashPoliceQuebec

Previous story
Hundreds of animals evacuated from Afghanistan land in Vancouver
Next story
UPDATE: Hwy 16 remains closed between Terrace and Prince Rupert

Just Posted

Hwy 16 is closed between Terrace and Prince Rupert this morning (Feb. 3) due to adverse weather conditions. (Screenshot/DriveBC)
UPDATE: Hwy 16 remains closed between Terrace and Prince Rupert

Fairview Container Terminal on Jan. 18, with cargo railcars in the foreground and cranes in the background, was highlighted in a PRPA cargo volumes report with expansion and an eighth quay crane in 2021. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Port expansion updates released

Ira Shaw recovers in Prince Rupert Regional Hospital on Jan. 20 after having portions of his toes amputated from frostbite. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert man has frostbitten toes amputated after being kicked out of homeless shelter

Prince Rupert RCMP have stated on Jan. 31, Bradley Joseph Fenton-Vickers is wanted on an outstanding warrant from 2020. (Photo: Supplied)
Wanted Wednesday: RCMP request assistance in locating man