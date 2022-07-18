Lake Country RCMP Detachment (Brittany Webster)

Man drowns while helping another person on Okanagan’s Wood Lake

B.C. Coroner Service attended the scene

Kelowna and Lake Country RCMP has confirmed a man drowned Saturday on Wood Lake.

Around 7:30 p.m. officers were called with report of a drowning.

A preliminary investigation indicates the man who drowned was attempting to assist another individual in the water.

Boaters in the area located the two men in distress. One was rescued with a life jacket while the other was brought to the Oyama boat launch and pronounced dead on scene.

B.C. Coroner Service attended and took conduct of the investigation.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased man”, says Corp. Judith Bertrand, media relations officer for the Kelowna Regional RCMP detachment. “We want to commend the people that assisted with the rescue efforts. Wearing and having easy access to life jackets made a significant difference in the outcome of this tragic event.”

The identity of the deceased was not released.

The RCMP has a number of safe boating tips to reveiw before heading out on the water.

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
