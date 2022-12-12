Pedestrian dies in fatal Abbotsford crash with driver still at large

A man died after being struck by a red Dodge Ram truck on Sunday morning (Dec. 11) at Lefeuvre Rd in Abbotsford and the driver fled the scene, APD says. /Submitted Photo
A man died after being struck by a red Dodge Ram truck on Sunday morning (Dec. 11) at Lefeuvre Rd in Abbotsford and the driver fled the scene, APD says. /Submitted Photo
A man died after being struck by a red Dodge Ram truck on Sunday morning (Dec. 11) at Lefeuvre Rd in Abbotsford and the driver fled the scene, APD says. /Submitted Photo
A man died after being struck by a red Dodge Ram truck on Sunday morning (Dec. 11) at Lefeuvre Rd in Abbotsford and the driver fled the scene, APD says. /Submitted Photo
A man died after being struck by a red Dodge Ram truck on Sunday morning (Dec. 11) at Lefeuvre Rd in Abbotsford and the driver fled the scene, APD says. /Submitted Photo

A man was fatally struck by a red Dodge Ram pickup truck on Lefeuvre Road between late Saturday night (Dec. 10) and early Sunday morning (Dec. 11), the Abbotsford Police Department says. The suspected driver remains at large.

The APD responded to a call just past midnight on Sunday morning at the 3600 block of Lefeuvre Road in Abbotsford after they were notified by BC Ambulance Service. Police located a pedestrian struck by the Dodge truck who died of his injuries on the scene. The Dodge Ram fled and was located crashed nearby. The pedestrian’s vehicle was also parked roadside and sustained damage from the crash.

The APD Major Crime Unit is now in control of the investigation and are looking for witnesses and dashcam footage from people who travelled along Lefeuvre Rd. from Fraser Highway to Downes Road and along Downes Rd. from 272nd Street to Bradner Road between the hours of 11:45 pm on Dec. 10 to 12:30 am on Dec. 11.

Those with information are asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

@dillon_white
dillon.white@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

abbotsfordBreaking Newscar crash

Previous story
Cultural safety standard will force accountability in B.C. health care for Indigenous peoples
Next story
Ukraine PM urges more military aid to counter Russia attacks

Just Posted

Jingle Bell Rock 2022 had audiences delighted at the youth talent of Ring System Studios on Dec. 10 at the annual Christmas fundraising concert with donations supporting the Salvation Army. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert youth jingle all the way at annual fundraising concert

Gitga’at First Nation filed a complaint with the BC Utilities Commission about an annual fee BC Hydro charges them for $85,000. (Photo: Karen Harrison Massier/Facebook)
Utility commission deliberates Gitga’at First Nation complaint against BC Hydro fee

The Northern British Columbia Museum Association in Prince Rupert received $56,000 from a Community Gaming Grant to support arts and culture in the community, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs announced Dec. 8. (Black Press file photo)
Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii community groups to get portion of $48 million in gaming grants

Molly Johnson found a creative solution to the problem of lost items buried in the bottom of your purse or bag. Her "Backpack Buddies" mouths open to swallow coins, jewellery or small trinkets to them safe and were on sale at the Annunciation Young Entrepreneurial Fair on Dec. 8. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Budding business exec’s set up student shops in Prince Rupert