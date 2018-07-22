Man dead, woman in critical condition after July 21 stabbing in Quesnel

A 32-year-old man turned himself in to local RCMP Saturday, where he remains in custody

A 48-year-old man is dead and a 52-year-old woman has serious injuries after Quesnel RCMP received a report that multiple individuals had been stabbed on Saturday (July 21) over the city’s annual Billy Barker Days festival weekend.

Police attended a residence on Holborn Road off Highway 97 on Saturday afternoon, where they found the victims.

The woman was transported to hospital, and remains in critical condition.

A 32-year-old man later turned himself in to the Quesnel RCMP detachment. He was arrested and remains in custody.

The North District Major Crime Unit has been called in to investigate. Police can confirm that they are not looking for any other suspects and that the suspect and victims were known to each other.

No names have been released and police say no further information is available at this time.

READ MORE: Council calls for more police resources in Quesnel


editor@quesnelobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Evacuation numbers remain at nearly 1,000 as B.C. wildfires rage on

Just Posted

Longtime vice-principal Kevin Leach resigns from Charles Hays Secondary

Aja Lihou takes on new role as vice-principal at the high school in Prince Rupert

Big wrestling from a small town

Aaron Roubicek wants to put Prince Rupert on the map at the BC Summer Games

WEB POLL: Are you guilty of foodwaste at home?

B.C. food retailers are trying to change people’s behaviour to reduce food waste

Bear Creek continues $14.5M civil suit with Brucejack Mine owner

The Terrace-based company is looking for damages for unpaid work as it continues Highway 16 work

Ford F350 bursts into flames on Highway 16

Driver on way to Terrace when incident occured

This Week Podcast — Episode 94

Police standoff, Ridley Terminals plans to expand, a community garden and more in Prince Rupert

Newspaper carriers wanted!

Contact The Northern View today to find out how you can become a part of our team

Evacuation numbers remain at nearly 1,000 as B.C. wildfires rage on

200 firefighters and 18 helicopters were working to increase the containment of the fires

Man dead, woman in critical condition after July 21 stabbing in Quesnel

A 32-year-old man turned himself in to local RCMP Saturday, where he remains in custody

B.C. VIEWS: Unions regain control of public construction

B.C.’s 40-year battle swings back to international big labour

B.C. mining company, involved in 2014 spill, ordered to pay lost wages

Mount Polley Mining Company must pay wages to 26 employees who were laid off without proper notice

Two significant wildfires burning in southeastern B.C.

More than 20 fires were burning in the Southeast Fire Centre as of Saturday afternoon

Volunteers provide the glue that keeps BC Games moving

The 2018 Cowichan Summer Games had more than 2,300 volunteers on hand across Vancouver Island

No Name brand chicken nuggets recalled due to possible salmonella

Canadian Food Inspection Agency says multiple illnesses reported in B.C., Alberta and Ontario

Most Read