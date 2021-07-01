(Black Press Media file photo)

(Black Press Media file photo)

Man dead after fight at church in Trail, suspect at large

Police looking for witnesses and surveillance footage in connection with the incident

One man is dead following an apparent altercation outside of a church in Trail, according to police.

Police say that just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, frontline officers were called to reports of an unconscious and injured man found outside of a gas station in the 800-block of Victoria Street.

Despite life-saving efforts, the 40-year-old Trail man died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Witnesses at the scene reported there had been an altercation at a nearby church between the victim and another man, who was known to him. The male suspect fled on foot prior to police arrival and has not yet been located.

Anyone with information, include video surveillance, is being asked to contact RCMP.

“We understand the concern that the suspect has not been located, however we want to reassure you that this incident appears to have been an isolated incident between parties known to each other, and we do not believe there is any on-going risk to the general public,” Staff-Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said in a statement.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

RCMP

Previous story
Canada Day comes amid reckoning over the country’s treatment of Indigenous Peoples
Next story
‘I’m leaving all this behind’: Lytton resident recounts escaping home amid wildfire

Just Posted

Lytton Hospital amid a fast-moving wildfire that sparked June 30, 2021. (Ken White/Facebook)
THE LATEST: 90% of Lytton destroyed in wildfire, injuries reported

Prince Rupert Lions Club donated $1,000 to the North Coast Mountain Bike Association. The cheque is presented in front of the garden at Acropolis Manor the Lions have adopted to maintain.
Lions Club donates more than $16,000 to Prince Rupert locals

Quinn Smith, Charles Hays Secondary School student won a Traditional Knowledge and Medicine poster design award, from FORED BC Society, announced in May. Quinn was inspired to complete the ink drawing of his family crest when reading a book his uncle sent to him. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Heart of the City: Quinn Smith has what it takes

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern BC has a new programming partnership with SD 52. Mentoring will occur during school hours at the mentors and child convenience for one hour a week starting in Sept. (Photo: Supplied)
Big Brother Big Sisters extend their arms to embrace Prince Rupert