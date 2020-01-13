Man convicted of killing B.C. toddler released on bail as he awaits appeal

There are numerous restrictions placed on Tallio outside of prison

Phillip Talliois getting his first taste of life outside prison walls in almost 37 years as he awaits his appeal, but it comes with strict conditions.

B.C. Court of Appeal Justice Elizabeth Bennet has released her reasons for bail conditions imposed on Tallio, who pleaded guilty for the murder of 22-month old Bella Coola toddler Delavina Mack in 1983. Tallio has since renounced that guilty plea and, as a result, never qualified for parole during his entire stay in prison.

Tallio was initially denied bail in August because the judge felt that there wasn’t adequate support for his release. He was granted bail on Jan. 9 and has since moved to a supportive residential facility which cannot be named due to a publication ban. The facility will provide 24-hour supervision for Tallio.

As part of his release Tallio must abide by a strict curfew and he is forbidden to leave the province or travel to Bella Coola, Hagensborg, or Bella Bella.

He may not travel to Vancouver unless he is accompanied by a member of the facility housing him, or someone else approved by a bail supervisor.

He is forbidden to have any contact with the victim’s family, unless it is through legal counsel.

Tallio is not permitted to be in the presence of any person under the age of 16 years, unless accompanied by or in the presence of an adult at all times. He is also not permitted to consume any alcohol or any illegal substances or be in possession of any weapons. He is to continue to receive trauma counselling.

Tallio must surrender into custody at 9 a.m. on March 30, 2020 when the five-week appeal is expected to begin.

