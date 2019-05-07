Man charged with second-degree murder in deaths of Calgary woman, toddler

Bodies of 25-year-old Jasmine Lovett and 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson found in the Rocky Mountains

Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Monday, May 6, 2019. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

A man suspected of killing a Calgary woman and her toddler daughter has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Robert Andrew Leeming, 34, appeared via video before a justice of the peace.

Calgary police announced Monday that they had found remains believed to be those of Jasmine Lovett and 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson.

The bodies were discovered before dawn in a heavily wooded wilderness area in the Rocky Mountains west of Calgary.

Police have said Lovett and Leeming were in a relationship that deteriorated, and that the motive was domestic in nature.

Leeming, who is from the United Kingdom, has his next court appearance May 14.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada’s asylum system unable to respond to spikes in claims, auditor finds
Next story
RCMP not fully prepared for active shooters five years after Moncton: auditor

Just Posted

Dwayne ‘The Rockfish’ Johnson, a preemie pup found in Prince Rupert, now at rescue centre

It took many helping hands to transport Dwayne to veterinarians in Vancouver

Softball season well underway on Rupert fields

After merging baseball and softball, the teams are stronger than ever

Smithers resident’s challenge to Coastal GasLink heard by NEB

Lawyers submitted oral arguments on jurisdiction to the board in Calgary last week

ACTION SHOTS: 7-on-7 soccer at the CHSS fields

Master versus men’s and women’s mixed teams played a season warm-up game, Sunday, May 5

Northwest plane-crash victim remembered as selfless member of community

Three people killed and one airlifted to hospital after a Cessna crashed north of Smithers on May 4

Ever see birds perform a mating dance? Western Grebes flap around at B.C. wharf

Enderby resident Barb Tomlinson caught two Western Grebe birds performing a mating dance in Salmon Arm.

Summer-like heat hits B.C. this week

Flooding isn’t likely according to forecasters

Bikers plan to give bullied Shuswap girl a lift

Two groups of motorcyclists from Alberta plan to visit Haldane Elementary on May 10.

Mexicans arrested at Peace Arch border after hiding under garbage bags on train

The three men are in custody at Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma

Naked man takes run down aisles of Saskatchewan food store

Calvin John Jobb is being asked to pay the Prince Albert Superstore almost $200 to cover food

Speed cameras to target leadfoots at 35 B.C. intersections

Intersections in the Lower Mainland, Kamloops and Nanaimo to get new speed-detection technology

RCMP buy prolific crook a ferry ticket after he is banned from Vancouver Island

38-year-old was nabbed with a bait bike in Nanaimo

Pilot project to use MedicAlert bracelets for B.C. youth with mental health conditions

Bracelets used for people with dementia, medication allergies to be tested at BC Children’s Hospital

Family remembers young B.C. man killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash

Public celebration of life for Micah Messent to take place in the Comox Valley

Most Read