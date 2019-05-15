Man charged with murder, assault in Victoria appears in court

Investigators, here seen Saturday, are continuing their investigation of a ���very violent struggle” in Brentwood Bay. (Keri Coles/Victoria News)

From the stands of the court room in the Provincial Court of B.C., ankle shackles could be heard as Alan Charles Chapman made his way to the defendant box in front of Justice Roger Cutler on Wednesday morning.

Chapman is charged with one count of first degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault. He currently does not have counsel.

RELATED: Murder charges laid in Brentwood Bay death after ‘violent struggle’

John Labossiere, regional Crown for Vancouver Island, says this it’s not usual for a defendant to go without counsel as it’s early in the case and he needs time to consult with council.

Labossiere added that Chapman will remain in custody until the case is dealt with according to law.

“The only person who can do a judicial release on a first degree murder count is a supreme court judge,” he says.

The 47-year -old from Nanaimo will appear in court again on May 29 by video. Chapman was stone faced as Justice Cutler encouraged him to get council before his next court appearance.

According to court documents, Chapman is charged in the death of Emily Caruana, and two counts of aggravated assault against John Caruana and Justin Booth.

RELATED: Investigators continue to investigate death in Central Saanich

On Saturday morning, just after 12:30 a.m. police were called to an address in the 7200-block of Meadow Lark Lane in Brentwood Bay after reports of a disturbance.

Josh Haymes, a neighbour from down the street, told Black Press Media, that he was pulling into his driveway as the altercation was happening. According to Haymes, a man ran out of the house and jumped into a white car that “almost ran him over” as Haymes ran towards the house while calling 911.

The following morning, Central Saanich police said a “very violent struggle” had occurred in the home and one man was in custody.

With files from Keri Coles and Nick Murray.