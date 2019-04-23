Case of man charged in fatal Salmon Arm church shooting adjourned until May

Matrix Savage Gathergood appeared by video in a Salmon Arm courtroom on Tuesday.

Gathergood’s lawyer Johnathan Avis requested a two-week adjournment of the matter until May 7, which Crown counsel andthe judge agreed to.

Gathergood sat with his hands folded in his lap. He was dressed in orange prison attire with shoulder-length blonde hair anda beard.

Original Story:

The man charged in the Salmon Arm Church of Christ shooting that left one person dead and another injured is to appear incourt Tuesday morning.

Matrix Savage Gathergood was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and disguising himself with intent tocommit an offence.

Gordon Parmenter, 78, was killed in the April 14 shooting. Paul Derkach was shot in the leg while trying to care for Parmenterand is facing lengthy recovery.

An online fundraiser has been set up for Derkach. A separate one set up before the shooting for Gordon and wife PeggyParmenter, whose trailer was destroyed in a fire deemed suspicious by police, continues to raise funds to support Peggy.

