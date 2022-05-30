One man is facing an assault charge that stems from the alleged beating of a Vancouver Island University interior design student at a house party in March. (Photo submitted)

One man is facing an assault charge that stems from the alleged beating of a Vancouver Island University interior design student at a house party in March. (Photo submitted)

Man charged in alleged homophobic assault at B.C. house party

VIU student suffered facial injuries from alleged beating in Nanaimo in March

One man is facing a charge of assault following an alleged homophobic beating in Nanaimo that left a Vancouver Island University student with injuries earlier this year.

Spencer Frey, a VIU interior design student, suffered facial bruises and a possible fracture to his left cheek after he was allegedly punched a number of times by several assailants at a house party in north Nanaimo in March.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo student alleges homophobic assault at party, RCMP make arrest

Nanaimo RCMP investigated the alleged assault as a possible hate crime.

Reserve Const. Gary O’Brien confirmed one of the alleged assailants turned himself in to Nanaimo RCMP a short time after the incident and was released.

Court records show Ryan John Seaman, 19, appeared in provincial court in Nanaimo on Tuesday, May 24, to face one charge of assault. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 14.


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

assaultBreaking NewscrimeRCMP

Previous story
B.C. announces $2.85-million food security fund ahead of wildfire, flood season
Next story
Overrepresentation of Indigenous women in custody reaches historic levels in B.C.

Just Posted

Sergeant Gerald Walker took command of the Prince Rupert RCMP detachment in mid-May as the new Office in Charge. He said he is looking forward to learning the nuances of the port city. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
New Prince Rupert OIC says policing is about helping people

Zoey Martin, Grade 4 student at Conrad Elementary reads a panel on the replica Witness Blanket on display at the Lester Center on May 26. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert students witness the Witness Blanket

The grounds of Fraser Valley Institution for Women, located on King Road in Abbotsford. (Vikki Hopes/Black Press Media)
Overrepresentation of Indigenous women in custody reaches historic levels in B.C.

Rainbow Community Potluck is a new Prince Rupert group wanting to make community connections with those who are part of LGBTQ2SIA+ community and its supporters. An open, community invited, potluck dinner is planned for June 26 welcoming all supporters. (Photo: Supplied)
Prelude to Pride in Prince Rupert