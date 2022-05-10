Man assaulted by masked robbers in Prince Rupert downtown home invasion

A 29-year-old Prince Rupert man was injured in a downtown home invasion on May 4 and transported to the hospital for treatment, RCMP said on May 9.

The man was alone in his upper apartment, located above commercial premises in the 800 Block of Second Ave. West, also known as the ‘old RCMP building’ when the alleged assault occurred. It was reported three males, wearing masks, entered the rental unit, robbed him of items and attacked him, said Const. Gabriel Gravel, media relations officer for the Prince Rupert Detachment.

RCMP received a call for assistance just after 3 a.m. and the RCMP canine unit from Terrace was called in to assist with a search.

“Throughout the night and the investigation, we were able to apprehend all three male suspects within just a few hours of the initial call coming in,” Gravel said.

Later in the day, a search warrant was executed for a residence in the 1400 block of Atlin Ave. where most of the stolen property was recovered.

Police were stationed outside the alleged crime location in the 800 Block of Second Ave. West, also known as the ‘old RCMP building’ located above the commercial premises

“All three males have been arrested and will be facing numerous accusations… It’s pretty serious charges,” Gravel said.

Charges of breaking and entering, robbery, uttering threats, and assault causing bodily harm were recommended to the BC Prosecution Service which has yet to approve any charges. More may be forthcoming.

“So, right now they’re in that accused status, so I can’t release any information on them,” Gravel said, adding the accused males’ ages were 17, 18 and 28.

After initially being held in police custody, the BC Prosecution Service requested the suspects be released on undertakings, including protective undertakings for the victim, Gravel explained. A July court date has been set.

“While we may not agree with their decision that at the end of the day, once we recommend those charges, it is up to the BC Prosecution Service to decide what is in the interest of the public,” he said.

The male victim was later released from Prince Rupert Regional Hospital.

K-J Millar | Editor and Multimedia Journalist