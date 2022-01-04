FILE – Produce is shown in a grocery store on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

FILE – Produce is shown in a grocery store on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Man asked to mask up, pulls meat cleaver on grocery store employee in Vancouver; charges laid

A man was arrested and charged after police found him attempting to get into a taxi near the store

A man has been charged with robbery after threatening a Vancouver grocery story worker with a meat cleaver for being told to put on a mask.

Cody Echlin, 23, has been released on bail pending future court appearances, Vancouver police annouced Tuesday (Jan. 4).

It’s alleged that the man was shopping at a Robson Street grocery store on Monday when an employee insisted he mask up. After allegedly pulling a knife and threatening the worker, police say he left without paying for his groceries.

Police found the suspect trying to leave in a taxi.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
B.C. Fraser Canyon gaps slowly closing after November washouts
Next story
Hackers target news conference discussing Iran Flight 752 $107M court award

Just Posted

Workers in British Columbia are now eligible for five paid sick days. “This is a significant milestone for our province, and I’m proud that we are supporting workers and employers in this important way. It’s a win-win for everyone,” Harry Bains, Minister of Labour said on Dec. 30. (Photo: Chad Hipolito, The Canadian Press)
Paid sick leaves comes into effect in Prince Rupert

Another Arctic outflow is hitting Prince Rupert and will stick around until Jan. 6. Conditions on Highway 16 will remain snowy, but sunny and clear until later this week. (File photo)
Another Arctic outflow warning issued for North Coast

Andrew Samoil said School District 52 will release more information on the return to schools on Jan. 10 after meeting with school principals and staff. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern view)
Some Prince Rupert students return to school

Aahan Mishra is held by his mother’s arms Deepika and surrounded by his father and older sister Anand and Aahana. Aahan was born at 10:04, on Jan. 1, at Prince Rupert Regional Hospital. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert welcomes first baby of 2022