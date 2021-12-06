Man arrested after erratic driving in Prince Rupert mall parking lot

A female sustained minor injuries and attended hospital after multiple vehicles and shopping carts were hit by an erratic driver in Rupert Square Mall on Dec. 4, Prince Rupert RCMP stated.

A man was arrested following reports of a male driving into vehicles and shopping carts around the parking lot.

“Members attended rapidly and located the 27-year-old man behind the wheel of his vehicle. Members initiated a traffic stop and eventually arrested the man for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle,” Const. Gabriel Gravel media relations of the Prince Rupert detachment stated.

Gravel said the man was taken into custody and further investigation revealed he was suspected to have operated his vehicle under the influence of drugs.

The Prince Rupert RCMP will be forwarding charges to the BC Prosecution Service including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure or refusal to comply with demand, assault with a weapon, mischief over $5000 and failure to remain at scene of an accident.

K-J Millar | Journalist