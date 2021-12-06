Prince Rupert RCMP arrested a man for driving erratically in the Rupert Square Mall parking lot on Dec. 4, Const. Gabriel Gravel, media relations of the P.R. detachment stated. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Man arrested after erratic driving in Prince Rupert mall parking lot

Woman injured, multiple vehicles and shopping carts damaged

A female sustained minor injuries and attended hospital after multiple vehicles and shopping carts were hit by an erratic driver in Rupert Square Mall on Dec. 4, Prince Rupert RCMP stated.

A man was arrested following reports of a male driving into vehicles and shopping carts around the parking lot.

“Members attended rapidly and located the 27-year-old man behind the wheel of his vehicle. Members initiated a traffic stop and eventually arrested the man for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle,” Const. Gabriel Gravel media relations of the Prince Rupert detachment stated.

Gravel said the man was taken into custody and further investigation revealed he was suspected to have operated his vehicle under the influence of drugs.

The Prince Rupert RCMP will be forwarding charges to the BC Prosecution Service including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure or refusal to comply with demand, assault with a weapon, mischief over $5000 and failure to remain at scene of an accident.

K-J Millar | Journalist
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
MPs on finance committee ready for review of Liberals’ latest pandemic aid package
Next story
Federal government says Canada border testing contracts worth up to $631 million

Just Posted

The Vet to Pet mobile clinic will have limited service, but will provide some basic services such as spays and neuters. (Norman Galimski/Photo)
Mobile vet clinic on its way to Prince Rupert

The basketball ANTB Christmas Classic is cancelled in 2021, Peter Haugan event organizer, said on Dec. 3. Hydaburg’s T.J. Young plays against Prince Rupert’s Brady Johnston in the 2020 ANTB tournament. (File photo)
ANBT Christmas Classic cancelled in Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert RCMP arrested a man on DEc. 24 after he was driving erratically in the Rupert Square mall parking lot, damaging several vehicles and shopping carts, sending one woman to hospital. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Man arrested after erratic driving in Prince Rupert mall parking lot

Remo Pomponio shaves off his Movember moustache on Nov. 30 at the Prince Rupert fire hall. The Prince Rupert Fire Rescue team raised $1,660 together. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert RCMP top Fire Rescue in Movember challenge