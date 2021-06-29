Man arrested after a high octane chase and assault on a police officer between Prince Rupert and Terrace

The driver is in custody and has been charged with six criminal offences

RCMP locate van being driven erratically on Jan. 19, 2021 near Chase, driver says road rage the problem. (File photo)

RCMP locate van being driven erratically on Jan. 19, 2021 near Chase, driver says road rage the problem. (File photo)

A 33-year-old man was arrested by the RCMP on Hwy16, between Prince Rupert and Terrace June 25, following a high speed chase and alleged assault of a police officer.

Simon Charles Rudderham is in custody as of June 29 after provincial prosecutors approved of five charges.

Police say Rudderham, who was in a black Honda Civic, fled a police checkpoint at the Butze Creek Rapids on Hwy16 just west of the turn off to Port Edward.

“He exited the line of stopped traffic and accelerated rapidly toward a police officer that was conducting traffic control. The officer jumped off the road way and narrowly avoided being struck by the car,” indicated a police release.

The vehicle fled east at a high rate of speed, driving dangerously, putting the public at risk, said police.

Officers from the Terrace detachment and the highway patrol set up spike belts across the Shames River Bridge in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

However, the vehicle appeared to experience mechanical issues before it reached the Shames Bridge and stopped suddenly on the highway near Kasiks Wilderness Resort and the Exchamsiks River.

The police removed the driver, who initially refused to exit the vehicle. He resisted arrest and fought with police, during which, an officer was assaulted.

Rudderham has been charged with six offences, including assaulting a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of obstruction of a peace officer, flight from a peace officer and failure/refusal to comply with a demand of a peace officer.

Previous story
Heat wave gripping Western Canada loosens on the coast, slides into Manitoba
Next story
160 people fatally overdosed in May in B.C. as drug toxicity keeps rising

Just Posted

RCMP locate van being driven erratically on Jan. 19, 2021 near Chase, driver says road rage the problem. (File photo)
Man arrested after a high octane chase and assault on a police officer between Prince Rupert and Terrace

Subsea fibre optics running from Prince Rupert to Haida Gwaii and and then south to Vancouver will improve high-speed internet connection options for Coastal Communities, CityWest said on Oct. 13, 2020.
CityWest acquires West Island Cable in Bamfield, BC

The LNG storage tank is a huge round structure, which is still under construction, holds all the liquified natural gas before it’s piped into ships. (LNG Canada photo)
LNG Canada marks milestone with core processing units being installed

The sun began to peak out early Monday morning as temperatures rose to the mid-20s, setting a daily record for Prince Rupert. Rupert’s temperatures, however, pale in comparison to other regions of B.C. that have Humidex readings nearing 50C. (Todd Hamilton/Northern View photo)
Daily heat record set for Prince Rupert