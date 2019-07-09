Prince Rupert man and woman arrested in RCMP drug trafficking investigation

Drugs and cash found at pair of properties

Prince Rupert RCMP made a pair of arrests last week related to a drug trafficking investigation.

Both arrests were made Thursday, July 4 on the west side of town, one coming in the 100 block of Eighth Ave. West, with the other made in the 1600 block of Park Ave.

A 50 year old man and 48 year old woman were arrested during the execution of the search warrants. The RCMP are pursuing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking for both of them.

Drugs, drug paraphernalia, and large amounts of cash were seized during searches of the properties.

READ MORE: RCMP seize significant amount of drugs in Prince Rupert residence

READ MORE: Prince Rupert and Terrace RCMP seize cocaine and cash in joint drug bust

Alex Kurial | Journalist
Alex Kurial 
Send Alex email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
46 people to hospital after suspected carbon monoxide leak at Winnipeg hotel
Next story
RCMSR Prince Rupert Station 64 saves sinking boat at last second

Just Posted

Man and woman arrested in RCMP drug trafficking investigation

Drugs and cash found at pair of properties

Prince Rupert’s Crosby Stewart representing Canada abroad

National team competes at the FISU Rugby Sevens

FOI data confirms rural drivers discriminated against, former Telkwa mayor says

Analyzed rural postal codes paid just over 2.5 times more in premiums than they received in claims

Haida Gwaii sees fourth grey whale washed ashore, eighth for B.C.’s coast

A total of 171 grey whales have been found dead on the west coast from Mexico to Alaska

PHOTO GALLERY AND STORY: Women’s Prince Rupert Football Club scores a hat trick of championships

PRFC coming home from Kitimat with championship and four individual awards

VIDEO: Prince Rupert’s legen-dairy Cow Bay district

Locals talk about why they love Cow Bay, after appreciation day was cancelled

46 people to hospital after suspected carbon monoxide leak at Winnipeg hotel

Fifteen of those people are in critical condition and five are considered in unstable condition

Half of Indigenous children live in poverty, Canadian study says

That figure rises to 53 per cent when looking at First Nations children living on reserves

B.C.’s 2019 forest fire season off to a slow, wet start

‘New normal’ of widespread wildfires fails to appear so far

Fifty years of monkey escapades in B.C. city

At least two previous monkeys on the loose since 1969, including restaurant rampage

VIDEO: Big Creek area access road washed out due to flooding

Rancher says his access is cut off since the creek peaked on the weekend

80% of Canadians can’t keep off the internet for 8 straight hours: survey

85% haven’t taken a week-long break this year

Are robots coming for your jobs? Maybe, maybe not: report

Artificial intelligence, robots, won’t necessarily displace workers

Kawhi Leonard coming to Vancouver for NBA preseason game

Leonard and the Clippers will take on the Dallas Mavericks in a preseason game at Rogers Arena

Most Read