Prince Rupert man and woman arrested in RCMP drug trafficking investigation

Drugs and cash found at pair of properties

Prince Rupert RCMP made a pair of arrests last week related to a drug trafficking investigation.

Both arrests were made Thursday, July 4 on the west side of town, one coming in the 100 block of Eighth Ave. West, with the other made in the 1600 block of Park Ave.

A 50 year old man and 48 year old woman were arrested during the execution of the search warrants. The RCMP are pursuing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking for both of them.

Drugs, drug paraphernalia, and large amounts of cash were seized during searches of the properties.

Alex Kurial | Journalist